Bitget CFD Volume Tops $6 Billion in a Day

VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX), announced that its CFD business has reached a new all-time high in single-day trading volume, surpassing $6 billion and marking a significant milestone in the platform’s continued expansion across multi-asset trading.

The milestone reflects a broader shift in trading behavior. As volatility spreads across commodities, currencies, and indices, users are no longer focused on a single market. Activity increased across gold, oil, forex, and major indices as recent macro developments drove broader price movements across traditional financial markets.

Gold rallied to record levels amid safe-haven demand, while oil, major currency pairs, and global indices saw sharp price swings driven by geopolitical developments and changing interest rate expectations. Rather than reacting within isolated markets, traders are engaging multiple asset classes simultaneously.

“Markets are moving together more than ever, and traders are responding the same way,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. “What stands out is not just the volume, but how it’s distributed across assets. Surpassing $6 billion in a single day is a clear signal of where our users' attention is going.”

Bitget’s CFD offering allows users to trade contracts linked to global assets while maintaining margin in USDT, removing the need to transfer capital across separate broker environments. Through integrated access to multiple markets, users can respond to developments in commodities, currencies, and indices alongside crypto positions within the same account environment.

The latest volume milestone signals growing demand for trading environments that bring multiple asset classes into one place. Within Bitget’s Universal Exchange (UEX) model, crypto, commodities, forex, and indices operate side by side under a single account structure, allowing users to move across markets without friction. As financial activity becomes increasingly interconnected, this unified approach is positioning Bitget at the center of how modern trading is evolving.

About Bitget

Bitget is the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX) , serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 100+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships with LALIGA and MotoGP™ . Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry's lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

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