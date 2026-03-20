Human Appeal to deliver food aid to thousands of displaced civilians as part of initial response in Lebanon

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the ongoing conflict in the Middle East region impacting thousands of families in Lebanon, UK based humanitarian charity Human Appeal has launched an emergency appeal to combat food security by providing urgently needed food parcels and hot meals.





Since the conflict escalated earlier this month, over 1 million people are estimated to have been displaced, 290,000 of which are children. Due to overcrowding in shelters which has led to food insecurity and a strain on resources, Human Appeal has launched a project to provide additional hot meals in Saida – which has become a hub for internally displaced civilians fleeing the airstrikes.

The project will initially distribute 8,585 hot meals and 601 Ready-to-Eat (RTE) food parcels to displaced civilians residing in school-based collective shelters in Saida, helping 930 families who have been displaced.

The charity has conducted a needs assessment to identify those most in need, as well distribute food parcels and hot meals in Saida. This humanitarian effort will help prevent hunger, reduce the risk of malnutrition, and support the physical health of vulnerable displaced persons, particularly children, older persons, and individuals with specific dietary needs. While the program is ongoing Human Appeal will continue to monitor and measure to ensure objectives are met.

Zaheer Khan, Global Director of Fundraising at Human Appeal says: “By ensuring access to nutritious and ready-to-consume meals during this critical period, we hope this aid effort will help prevent hunger, and support the health, dignity, and well-being of vulnerable displaced families enduring extremely challenging circumstances. These people’s livelihood has been disrupted – some have lost their homes and are now unable to source food for their families, which is why providing urgently needed aid such as this rapidly throughout area impacted is at the heart of what we do at Human Appeal.”

About Human Appeal: Human Appeal is a fully independent British humanitarian charity based in Manchester, UK. It was established in 1991 as a registered and regulated UK charity that runs targeted aid relief programmes in collaboration with recognised global organisations such as the United Nations. Its purpose is to save and transform lives through emergency aid response and development programmes at home and abroad across 25 countries worldwide.

www.humanappeal.org.uk

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