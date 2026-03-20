ELECTION OF BOARD EMPLOYEE REPRESENTATIVES

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT no. 10 - 20 March 2026

Direct employee elections have been held for DFDS A/S’ Board of Directors on Company level and Group level.

On Company level, Marianne Henriksen, General Office Manager, Princess Seaways, and Lars Skjold-Hansen, Captain, Flandria Seaways, were both re-elected as employee representatives on the Board of Directors.

On Group Level, Otto Wagner Ingstrup, Head of Direct, Logistics & Equipment, Procurement, was elected as employee representative on the Board of Directors.

The employee-elected members of the Board of Directors have been elected for a four-year period and will join the Board of Directors immediately after DFDS A/S’ Annual General Meeting to be held on 25 March 2026.





Contact

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59





About DFDS

We operate a transport network in and around Europe with an annual revenue of DKK 30bn and 16,000 full-time employees.

We move goods in trailers by ferry, road & rail, and we offer complementary transport and logistics solutions.

We also move car and foot passengers on short sea and overnight ferry routes.

DFDS was founded in 1866 and headquartered and listed in Copenhagen.





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

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