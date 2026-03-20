Global Bio-Based Surfactants Market Valued at $18.8 Billion, Projected to Reach $27.3 Billion by 2030 as ESG Mandates and Consumer Demand Reshape the Chemicals Sector

Boston, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global market for bio-based surfactants was valued at $18.8 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $27.3 billion by the end of 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%, according to a new report from BCC Research.

Bio-based surfactants — surface-active agents derived from renewable biological sources including plant oils, sugars and microbial fermentation — are gaining significant commercial traction as regulatory pressures, ESG mandates and consumer preferences drive a structural shift away from petroleum-derived alternatives across household, personal care, food and pharmaceutical applications.

Key Market Findings

Market size : $18.8 billion in 2024, projected to reach $27.3 billion by 2030

: $18.8 billion in 2024, projected to reach $27.3 billion by 2030 Growth rate : 6.7% CAGR from 2025 to 2030

: 6.7% CAGR from 2025 to 2030 Leading region : Europe accounted for 43.8% of the global market in 2024

: Europe accounted for 43.8% of the global market in 2024 Key segments by type : Nonionic, anionic, amphoteric and biosurfactants

: Nonionic, anionic, amphoteric and biosurfactants Key segments by source : Plant-based, microbial and animal-based

: Plant-based, microbial and animal-based End-use applications: Household detergents, cosmetics and personal care, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals

Market Drivers

Rising demand for eco-friendly alternatives is the primary growth catalyst, supported by growing integration of feedstock certifications that provide supply chain transparency and sustainability verification. The increasing use of microbial biosurfactants for high-performance applications is opening new market segments, particularly where conventional surfactants face regulatory restrictions.

Agriculture sector growth is creating additional demand, while the personal care and household products industries are responding to consumer expectations for clean, biodegradable ingredients with measurable environmental credentials.

ESG and Sustainability Dimensions

The report includes dedicated ESG analysis covering environmental, social and governance dimensions of the bio-based surfactants industry. Producers are cutting emissions by using renewable raw materials and designing fully biodegradable products. Companies are ensuring fair-trade sourcing of plant oils and supporting farmer livelihoods, while firms are boosting ESG compliance with transparent reporting and digital traceability tools.

Competitive Landscape

Key players include BASF, Clariant, Croda International, Evonik Industries, Kao Corp., Stepan Co., and a growing ecosystem of specialized biosurfactant producers including Amphistar Biosurfactants, GlycoSurf and Locus Bio-Energy Solutions. The market features both established chemical majors investing in bio-based portfolios and innovative startups commercializing novel fermentation-based production methods.

Investment Considerations

Challenges remain, including regulatory compliance complexities, the high cost of bio-based production relative to conventional surfactants, and the technical difficulties of scaling production. Competitive pressure from established petrochemical surfactant manufacturers continues to constrain margins in certain segments.

About the Report

Global Bio-Based Surfactants Market (Report Code: CHM194A) provides detailed market segmentation, supply chain analysis, regulatory landscape review, patent analysis and competitive intelligence. The report is available now from BCC Research.

→ Download the Free Report Overview

BCC Research provides objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities with detailed market research reports. Any data extracted from this release must be accompanied by a statement identifying BCC Research LLC as the source.