Subsea7 Annual Report 2025

 | Source: Subsea 7 (Uk Service Co) Ltd Subsea 7 (Uk Service Co) Ltd

Luxembourg – 20 March 2026 - Subsea  7 S.A.  (Oslo  Børs:  SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) announced today the publication of the Annual Report containing the Consolidated Financial  Statements  for  the  Subsea7  Group  and the Financial Statements of Subsea 7 S.A., the Parent Company, for the year ended 31 December 2025.

The  Annual Report -  in PDF and  European Single Electronic  Format (ESEF) – is attached  to  this  press  release  and  also  available on the Group's website, subsea7.com.

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Subsea7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry, creating sustainable value by being the industry’s partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.

Subsea7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.

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Contact for investment community enquiries:
Katherine Tonks
Investor Relations Director
Tel +44 20 8210 5568
ir@subsea7.com

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Annual Report

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Subsea7 - Annual Report 2025 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62-2025-12-31-0-en
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