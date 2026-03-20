MEXC Releases March 2026 Proof of Reserve Report, BTC Coverage at 270%





VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , the world's fastest-growing digital asset exchange and a pioneer of true zero-fee trading, released its March 2026 Proof of Reserve report. BTC coverage stands at 270%, with all major assets maintaining reserve ratios well above 100%, underscoring the platform's sustained commitment to transparency and user asset protection.

The March report shows reserve ratios of 270% for BTC, 119% for ETH, 115% for USDT, and 116% for USDC. MEXC wallet assets total 12,076.57 BTC, 76,529.55 ETH, $1.89 billion USDT, and $98.4 million USDC. ETH reserves have increased by more than 3,000 ETH compared to February .





These results reflect a user-first principle that sits at the core of how MEXC operates. As one of the earliest exchanges to systematically implement Proof of Reserves, MEXC has made monthly disclosures a standard practice, turning the promise of asset safety into verifiable, on-chain data.

The platform's Proof of Reserve framework utilizes Merkle Tree technology, enabling every user to verify their own balance without compromising account privacy. Monthly snapshots are independently audited by Hacken, a leading blockchain security firm, ensuring every report is verified by a trusted third party. MEXC will maintain this monthly reporting standard, holding itself accountable to users and to the broader industry.

To view the latest Proof of Reserve snapshot and audit report, please visit MEXC's Proof of Reserves page .

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

MEXC Official Website ｜ X ｜ Telegram ｜ How to Sign Up on MEXC

Risk Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

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