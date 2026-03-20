Gogoro to Hold Annual General Meeting on April 28, 2026

TAIPEI, Taiwan, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gogoro Inc. (“Gogoro,” “the Company” or “We”) (Nasdaq: GGR), a global technology leader in battery swapping ecosystems that enable sustainable mobility solutions for cities, today announced that it will hold its 2026 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “AGM”) at Building C, No. 225, Sec. 2, Chang'an E. Rd., Songshan Dist., Taipei City, Taiwan 105, on April 28, 2026 at 9:30 AM Taipei time.

Holders of the Company’s ordinary shares listed in the register of members of the Company at the close of business on March 13, 2026 (Eastern Standard Time) are entitled to receive notice of, and vote at, the AGM or at any adjournment that may take place.

Copies of the Notice of the AGM, which sets forth the resolutions to be proposed and for which adoption from shareholders is sought, the Proxy Statement, and the Proxy Card, and the Company's 2025 Annual Report, which contains the complete audited financial statements and the report of auditors for the year ended December 31, 2025, will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investor.gogoro.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov after March 31, 2026.

About Gogoro

Founded in 2011 to rethink urban energy, Gogoro is the world’s leader in battery-swapping electric mobility, setting new standards for sustainable mobility. Powering nearly 700,000 riders and over 800 million battery swaps across more than 2,700 GoStation locations, the Gogoro Network redefines how cities move. Recognized globally in 2024, including Fortune’s "Change the World," Fast Company’s "Asia-Pacific's Most Innovative Company," MIT Technology Review’s "15 Climate Tech Companies to Watch," and Frost & Sullivan’s "Global Company of the Year" for battery swapping, Gogoro continues to disrupt the status quo and accelerate the shift to cleaner, smarter mobility, and lead the way in reimagining how cities move.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Gogoro's future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "going to," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern Gogoro's expectations, strategy, priorities, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this communication include, but are not limited to, statements relating to holding of the AGM.

Gogoro’s expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including risks related to macroeconomic factors including inflation and consumer confidence, risks related to the Taiwan scooter market, risks related to political tensions, Gogoro’s ability to effectively manage its growth, Gogoro’s ability to launch and ramp up the production of its products and control its manufacturing costs and manage its supply chain issues, Gogoro’s risks related to ability to expand its sales and marketing abilities, Gogoro’s ability to expand effectively into new markets, foreign exchange fluctuations, Gogoro’s ability to develop and maintain relationships with its partners, risks related to probable defects of Gogoro’s products and services and product recalls, regulatory risks and Gogoro’s risks related to strategic collaborations, risks related to the Taiwan market, India market, Philippines market and other international markets, alliances or joint ventures including Gogoro’s ability to enter into and execute its plans related to strategic collaborations, alliances or joint ventures in order for such strategic collaborations, alliances or joint ventures to be successful and generate revenue, the ability of Gogoro to be successful in the B2B market, risks related to Gogoro's ability to achieve operational efficiencies, Gogoro's ability to raise additional capital, the risks related to the need for Gogoro to invest more capital in strategic collaborations, alliances or joint ventures, risks relating to the impact of foreign exchange and the risk of Gogoro having to adjust the accounting treatment associated with its joint ventures. The forward-looking statements contained in this communication are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in Gogoro's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), copies of which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements in this communication are based on information available to Gogoro as of the date hereof, and Gogoro disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Gogoro Media Contact: Gogoro Investor Contact: press@gogoro.com ir@gogoro.com



