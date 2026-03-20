Endoscopy Procedures Market Analysis and Outlook 2026-2033: Estimating 217.1 Million Procedures Globally by 2033

Dublin, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Endoscopy Procedures Estimates Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global endoscopy procedures estimates market size is projected to expand from 193.87 million procedures in 2025 to 217.10 million procedures by 2033, reflecting a CAGR of 1.42% from 2026 to 2033. The market growth is driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of cancer, improved healthcare expenditures, and a rising preference for minimally invasive surgeries.

The American Cancer Society's 2024 data anticipated approximately 2,001,140 new cancer cases and 611,720 cancer-related deaths in the U.S. WHO forecasts suggest that by 2050, new cancer cases could surge to 35 million globally. As cancer prevalence rises, the demand for effective diagnostic and treatment procedures using endoscopes becomes critical. Endoscopic procedures provide minimally invasive options crucial for diagnosing, staging, and treating various cancers.

Technologies like Endoscopic Ultrasonography (EUS) and Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) are pivotal in assessing cancer in critical areas such as the gastrointestinal tract and lungs. These allow for accurate internal visualization, biopsy collection, and the removal of precancerous growths or early-stage tumors, improving patient outcomes by reducing recovery times and minimizing risks associated with invasive surgeries.

Report Segmentation

This report predicts volume growth at global, regional, and country levels and analyzes industry trends from 2021 to 2033. Comprehensive segmentation includes:

Application Outlook (Million Procedures, 2021-2033): Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Other Endoscopy

Regional Outlook (Million Procedures, 2021-2033): North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America MEA (Middle East and Africa)



Why You Should Buy This Report

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Detailed insights into the market across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Examine the market presence of key players.

Future Trends: Discover trends and drivers shaping the market's future.

Actionable Recommendations: Leverage insights for strategic decision-making and revenue growth.

This report addresses:

Market intelligence for informed decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis

Product innovation insights to maintain market edge

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2025-2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $193.87 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $217.1 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 1.4% Regions Covered Global

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