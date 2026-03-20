Endoscopy Procedures Market Analysis and Outlook 2026-2033: Estimating 217.1 Million Procedures Globally by 2033

Opportunities lie in expanding endoscopic procedures, such as EUS and ERCP, to enhance cancer diagnostics and treatment, supported by improving healthcare expenditures and global demand for effective, less invasive options

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Endoscopy Procedures Estimates Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global endoscopy procedures estimates market size is projected to expand from 193.87 million procedures in 2025 to 217.10 million procedures by 2033, reflecting a CAGR of 1.42% from 2026 to 2033. The market growth is driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of cancer, improved healthcare expenditures, and a rising preference for minimally invasive surgeries.

The American Cancer Society's 2024 data anticipated approximately 2,001,140 new cancer cases and 611,720 cancer-related deaths in the U.S. WHO forecasts suggest that by 2050, new cancer cases could surge to 35 million globally. As cancer prevalence rises, the demand for effective diagnostic and treatment procedures using endoscopes becomes critical. Endoscopic procedures provide minimally invasive options crucial for diagnosing, staging, and treating various cancers.

Technologies like Endoscopic Ultrasonography (EUS) and Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) are pivotal in assessing cancer in critical areas such as the gastrointestinal tract and lungs. These allow for accurate internal visualization, biopsy collection, and the removal of precancerous growths or early-stage tumors, improving patient outcomes by reducing recovery times and minimizing risks associated with invasive surgeries.

Report Segmentation

This report predicts volume growth at global, regional, and country levels and analyzes industry trends from 2021 to 2033. Comprehensive segmentation includes:

  • Application Outlook (Million Procedures, 2021-2033):
    • Gastrointestinal Endoscopy
    • Other Endoscopy
  • Regional Outlook (Million Procedures, 2021-2033):
    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia Pacific
    • Latin America
    • MEA (Middle East and Africa)

Why You Should Buy This Report

  • Comprehensive Market Analysis: Detailed insights into the market across major regions and segments.
  • Competitive Landscape: Examine the market presence of key players.
  • Future Trends: Discover trends and drivers shaping the market's future.
  • Actionable Recommendations: Leverage insights for strategic decision-making and revenue growth.

This report addresses:

  • Market intelligence for informed decision-making
  • Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030
  • Growth opportunities and trend analyses
  • Segment and regional revenue forecasts for assessment
  • Competition strategy and market share analysis
  • Product innovation insights to maintain market edge

Key Attributes

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages100
Forecast Period2025-2033
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025$193.87 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033$217.1 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate1.4%
Regions CoveredGlobal

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8zjet6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

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                Endoscopy Procedures Estimates Market

                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Endoscopic Ultrasonography
                            
                            
                                Endoscopy Procedures
                            
                            
                                Endoscopy Procedures Estimates
                            
                            
                                Gastrointestinal Endoscopy
                            
                            
                                Surgical Endoscopy
                            

                



        


    

        
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