U.S. Car Wash Services Market Review 2021-2025 and Forecast 2026-2033 Featuring Profiles of Driven Brands, Tommy's Express, Splash Car Wash, Zips Carwash, Autobell Car Wash and More

Dublin, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Car Wash Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Mode of Washing, Mode of Payment, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. car wash services market, valued at USD 15.28 billion in 2025, is projected to increase to USD 17.01 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 1.1% from 2026 to 2033. This growth is fueled by heightened consumer interest in vehicle maintenance, spurred by damages from environmental factors such as bird droppings, dirt, acid rain, and salt deposits.

With over 283 million vehicles registered in the U.S., highlighting a 2.5% increase over the past three years, the dependency on personal vehicles continues to rise. As such, the demand for accessible and efficient car wash services becomes crucial to meet maintenance needs. Variations in car ownership across urban and rural areas influence the car wash service landscape, offering opportunities for region-specific solutions.

The electric vehicle (EV) sector is burgeoning, with around 3.3 million EVs registered nationwide. This shift presents a new market segment that values eco-friendly and specialized cleaning methods tailored to EVs. Accordingly, car wash services are adapting to cater to these preferences, adding momentum to market expansion.

Data from a 2024 NBC Right Now survey underscore an uptick in vehicle care priority, with 73% of Americans striving for better vehicle maintenance amid economic challenges. Professional car care services, including car washes, are gaining traction as 80% of owners prefer relying on expert services, highlighting the necessity for convenient, professional options.

According to The Consumer Pulse, while 96% of car owners washed their vehicles at least once, there is a marked shift towards utilizing professional car wash services, with 79% opting for them over home washing-a 60% decline in home washing since 1996. The convenience and quality offered by professional services are now paramount for consumers.

U.S. Car Wash Services Market Report Segmentation

This comprehensive report outlines revenue and volume growth at the national level and provides an in-depth analysis of current trends and opportunities across sub-segments through 2033. The market is segmented based on washing mode and payment method:

Mode of Washing Outlook (2021-2033) Tunnels Roll-over/In-Bay Self-Service

Mode of Payment Outlook (2021-2033) Cash Payment Cashless Payment



Why You Should Buy This Report

Gain comprehensive market insights across key regions and segments.

Understand the competitive landscape and market presence of key players.

Identify pivotal trends and drivers shaping the market's future.

Leverage actionable insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic decisions.

This report addresses:

Market intelligence for effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts (2018-2030)

Analysis of growth opportunities and trends

Revenue forecasts for segments and regions

Market share and competition strategy analysis

Listings of product innovations to stay ahead in the market

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 110 Forecast Period 2025-2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $15.28 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $17.01 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 1.1% Regions Covered United States

The leading players profiled in this U.S. Car Wash Services market report include:

Driven Brands, Inc.

Tommy's Express

Splash Car Wash

Zips Carwash

Autobell Car Wash, Inc.

Quick Quack Car Wash

True Blue Car Wash

Magic Hands Car Wash

Wash Depot

SSCW Enterprises (Super Star Car Wash)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/akvspd

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