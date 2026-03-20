Water Desalination Equipment Market to Double in Size by 2033: Water Scarcity Expected to Affect 1.6 Billion People by 2030

Dublin, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Water Desalination Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Technology, Source, Application, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global water desalination equipment market, valued at USD 20.01 billion in 2025, is projected to expand to USD 42.65 billion by 2033, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0% from 2026 to 2033. This growth is driven by the scarcity of freshwater resources and increased demand for water in arid regions that lack surface water sources like lakes and rivers.

The World Economic Forum highlights that global freshwater demand is expected to surpass supply by 40% by 2030, potentially leaving 1.6 billion people without access to safe drinking water. Currently, 4 billion people reside in water-scarce areas, with one in four cities experiencing water insecurity.

As water scarcity concerns escalate, the demand for desalination equipment is rising to mitigate the supply-demand imbalance. Water's crucial role in daily life and industries such as construction accentuates the necessity for desalination technologies. The U.S. Geological Survey notes that 71% of the Earth's surface is covered with water, primarily saline in oceans, seas, and bays, while only 3.5% is freshwater found in groundwater, rivers, and lakes.

Global Water Desalination Equipment Market Report Segmentation

This report predicts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels, analyzing industry trends across sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. The study categorizes the market by source, technology, application, and region:

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Seawater

Brackish water

River water

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Seawater

Brackish water

River water

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Industrial

Municipal

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Why You Should Buy This Report

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players.

Future Trends: Discover key trends and drivers shaping the market's future.

Actionable Recommendations: Leverage insights to uncover revenue streams and guide strategic decisions.

This report addresses:

Market intelligence for effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis

Product innovation listings to stay ahead of the curve

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 152 Forecast Period 2025-2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $20.01 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $42.65 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10% Regions Covered Global

The leading players profiled in this Water Desalination Equipment market report include:

Acciona SA

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction

Veolia

SUEZ

IDE Technologies

Xylem Inc.

Aquatech International LLC

Biwater Holdings Limited

Genesis Water Technologies

Guangzhou KangYang Seawater Desalination Equipment Co. Ltd. (KYSEARO)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wbirxm

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