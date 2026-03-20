Robotic Lawn Mowers Market Size to More Than Double During 2026-2033: Analysis of AL-KO, Belrobotics, Deere & Company, Husqvarna Group, Worx and Other Key Players

Dublin, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Robotic Lawn Mowers Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global robotic lawn mowers market is poised for significant growth, with its size projected to leap from USD 9.33 billion in 2025 to USD 21.97 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2026 to 2033. This surge is largely attributed to the advent of technologically advanced, remote-controlled, GPS-equipped autonomous lawn mowers, which have transformed gardening by offering remote monitoring and operation, greatly enhancing convenience and efficiency for users globally.

There is a marked increase in consumer interest in gardening worldwide, spurred by burgeoning activities such as backyard beautification, landscaping, garden parties, and cookouts. This trend underlies the need for efficient gardening tools, including robotic lawn mowers, as individuals seek to optimize time spent on lawn maintenance. Additionally, the expanding construction and tourism industries, coupled with rising disposable incomes, further fuel market demand. The growing consumer inclination towards energy-efficient and autonomous products also bodes well for the market.

Consumers in key markets such as the U.S., Germany, and the UK are heavily investing in enhancing their gardens, yards, and lawns, prompting a demand for smart lawn care products that economize both time and resources. These highly mechanized devices promise efficiency through sophisticated cutting patterns, which promote healthier grass growth and reduce the need for excessive chemical treatments, presenting a more environmentally sustainable option.

However, the market faces challenges, particularly regarding the high initial cost of robotic lawn mowers. These machines, offering advanced features like smartphone integration, automatic scheduling, and smart home ecosystem compatibility, come at a premium. While these add convenience, they increase the product's engineering and material costs, potentially alienating price-sensitive consumers who might prefer traditional mowing options. This high entry cost necessitates strategic pricing and marketing efforts to capture budget-conscious segments.

Global Robotic Lawn Mowers Market Report Segmentation

This comprehensive report provides forecasts on revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels. It analyses industry trends across sub-segments from 2021 to 2033, categorized by battery capacity, sales channel, end use, and region.

Battery Capacity Outlook (USD Million, 2021-2033) Up to 20V 20V to 30V

Sales Channel Outlook (USD Million, 2021-2033) Retail Stores/Offline Online

End Use Outlook (USD Million, 2021-2033) Residential Commercial

Regional Outlook (USD Million, 2021-2033) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa (MEA)



Why You Should Buy This Report

Gain detailed insights into the market across major regions and segments.

Explore the market presence of key players.

Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the market's future.

Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.

This report addresses:

Market intelligence for effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis

Product innovation listings to stay ahead of the curve

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2025-2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $9.33 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $21.97 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.4% Regions Covered Global

The leading players profiled in this Robotic Lawn Mowers market report include:

AL-KO

Belrobotics

Deere & Company

HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.

Husqvarna Group

Robert Bosch GmbH

STIGA S.p.A.

WIPER S.R.L.

Worx

Segway Navimow

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fcwydy

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