Elder Care Assistive Robots Market to Reach $9.85 Billion by 2033, Driven by Aging Population and AI Advancements - Analysis of Lucrative Opportunities and Key Player Strategies

Dublin, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Elder Care Assistive Robots Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type, Functionality, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global elder care assistive robots market is expected to experience significant growth, with its size estimated at USD 3.38 billion in 2025 and projected to reach USD 9.85 billion by 2033. This growth represents a CAGR of 14.20% from 2026 to 2033. The rising demand is driven by an increasing geriatric population, substantial investments, and a growing shortage of caregivers.

The aging population worldwide continues to expand rapidly, escalating the demand for elder care services. Advances in healthcare have resulted in increased life expectancy, putting significant pressure on countries, especially within the OECD, to cater to their elderly populations adequately. This demographic shift is revealing substantial gaps in healthcare systems. According to the Global Coalition on Aging Report 2021, by 2040, OECD countries will face a shortage of 13.5 million care workers, necessitating a 60% increase in the current workforce to maintain existing caregiver-to-patient ratios. The urgency to address this gap is driving the need for innovative solutions, such as elder care assistive robots.

Government and non-government investments are vital in enhancing market growth. In August 2023, Intuition Robotics secured USD 25 million to meet the rising demand for its conversational AI-powered robot, ElliQ, designed for seniors. Similarly, in March 2024, Hyodol, a South Korean company, developed an AI-interactive robot to aid elderly individuals with dementia, showcasing features like advanced language processing and emotional recognition. These innovations bolster the adoption of AI in elder care robots.

The expanding elderly population remains a critical growth factor. The United Nations Population Fund's India Ageing Report 2023 predicts that the population aged 60 and above in India will double from 10.5% in 2022 to 20.8% by 2050. Furthermore, the World Health Organization forecasts the global population aged 60 and above to rise from 1.1 billion in 2023 to 1.4 billion by 2030. This demographic surge underscores the increasing pressure on healthcare systems, boosting the demand for elder care assistive robots.

Research and development in robotics continue to fuel market expansion. In January 2024, Cornell University's EmPRISE Lab introduced the RABBIT system, a robot-assisted bed-bathing solution utilizing RGB and thermal imaging to detect skin conditions while offering comfort and safety. The effectiveness of such innovations, combined with supportive regulatory policies, contributes to market growth.

Global Elder Care Assistive Robots Market Report Segmentation

Type Outlook (Revenue USD Million, 2021-2033) Physically Assistive Robots Socially Assistive Robots

Functionality Outlook (Revenue USD Million, 2021-2033) Monitoring and Surveillance Mobility Assistance Social Interaction Household Tasks

Regional Outlook (Revenue USD Million, 2021-2033) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America MEA



Why You Should Buy This Report

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the market across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players.

Future Trends: Discover pivotal trends and drivers shaping the market's future.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights for strategic business decisions.

This report addresses:

Market intelligence for effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis

Product innovation listings to stay ahead of the curve

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2025-2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3.38 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $9.85 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.2% Regions Covered Global

The leading players profiled in this Elder Care Assistive Robots market report include:

Intuition robotics

Toyota (GB) PLC.

SoftBank Robotics UK Ltd.

Blue Frog Robotics

KOMPAI robotics

Zorarobotics NV

YUJIN ROBOT Co., Ltd.

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

PARO Robots U.S., Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gy9ca5

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