U.S. Exosomes Market to Skyrocket During 2026-2033, Reaching $716.8 Million - Analysis of Lucrative Business Opportunities and Key Players; Danaher, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Hologic, Fujifilm, Lonza and More

Dublin, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Exosomes Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product & Service, Application, Workflow, End Use, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The U.S. exosomes market size, valued at USD 115.6 million in 2025, is projected to surge to USD 716.8 million by 2033, marking a robust CAGR of 25.75% from 2026 to 2033. The market's expansion is largely driven by advancements in exosome applications, particularly emphasizing their evolving role in cancer detection and treatment. Technological innovations in exosome isolation and analytical methodologies are significantly contributing to this growth trajectory.
The surging incidence of cancer has become a pivotal factor in the market's growth dynamics. With over 2 million new cancer cases in the U.S. alone in 2025, the demand for innovative diagnostic tools is critical. Exosomes are being recognized for their potential to serve as biomarkers in early cancer detection, disease monitoring, and therapeutic response assessment. This trend underscores the growing necessity for exosome-based technologies in the healthcare sector.
U.S. Exosomes Market Report Segmentation
The comprehensive market report provides detailed revenue forecasts and analyses of the prevailing trends in each sub-segment from 2021 to 2033. The segmentation includes:
Product & Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
- Kits & reagents
- Instruments
- Services
Workflow Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
- Isolation Methods
- Downstream Analysis
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
- Cancer
- Neurodegenerative Diseases
- Cardiovascular Diseases
- Infectious Diseases
- Others
End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
- Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
- Hospitals & Diagnostics Centers
- Academic & Research Institutes
Why You Should Buy This Report
- Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into market dynamics across major regions and segments.
- Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence and strategies of key players.
- Future Trends: Discover critical trends and drivers shaping the market's future.
- Actionable Recommendations: Leverage insights to identify new revenue streams and strategic opportunities.
This report addresses:
- Market intelligence for informed decision-making
- Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030
- Identification of growth opportunities and trend analyses
- Segment and regional revenue forecasts for comprehensive market assessment
- Competitive strategy and market share analysis
- Insights into product innovations for staying ahead in the market
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|90
|Forecast Period
|2025-2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$115.6 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$716.8 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|25.7%
|Regions Covered
|United States
The leading players profiled in this U.S. Exosomes market report include:
- Danaher
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
- Hologic Inc.
- Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
- Lonza
- Miltenyi Biotec
- Bio-Techne
- QIAGEN
- CellBio Scientific
- RoosterBio, Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zi7jq0
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