U.S. Exosomes Market to Skyrocket During 2026-2033, Reaching $716.8 Million - Analysis of Lucrative Business Opportunities and Key Players; Danaher, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Hologic, Fujifilm, Lonza and More

Dublin, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Exosomes Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product & Service, Application, Workflow, End Use, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. exosomes market size, valued at USD 115.6 million in 2025, is projected to surge to USD 716.8 million by 2033, marking a robust CAGR of 25.75% from 2026 to 2033. The market's expansion is largely driven by advancements in exosome applications, particularly emphasizing their evolving role in cancer detection and treatment. Technological innovations in exosome isolation and analytical methodologies are significantly contributing to this growth trajectory.

The surging incidence of cancer has become a pivotal factor in the market's growth dynamics. With over 2 million new cancer cases in the U.S. alone in 2025, the demand for innovative diagnostic tools is critical. Exosomes are being recognized for their potential to serve as biomarkers in early cancer detection, disease monitoring, and therapeutic response assessment. This trend underscores the growing necessity for exosome-based technologies in the healthcare sector.

U.S. Exosomes Market Report Segmentation

The comprehensive market report provides detailed revenue forecasts and analyses of the prevailing trends in each sub-segment from 2021 to 2033. The segmentation includes:

Product & Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Kits & reagents

Instruments

Services

Workflow Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Isolation Methods

Downstream Analysis

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Cancer

Neurodegenerative Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Infectious Diseases

Others

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals & Diagnostics Centers

Academic & Research Institutes

Why You Should Buy This Report

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into market dynamics across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence and strategies of key players.

Future Trends: Discover critical trends and drivers shaping the market's future.

Actionable Recommendations: Leverage insights to identify new revenue streams and strategic opportunities.

This report addresses:

Market intelligence for informed decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Identification of growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for comprehensive market assessment

Competitive strategy and market share analysis

Insights into product innovations for staying ahead in the market

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 90 Forecast Period 2025-2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $115.6 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $716.8 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 25.7% Regions Covered United States

The leading players profiled in this U.S. Exosomes market report include:

Danaher

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Hologic Inc.

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Lonza

Miltenyi Biotec

Bio-Techne

QIAGEN

CellBio Scientific

RoosterBio, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zi7jq0

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