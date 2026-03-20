Global Decentralized Clinical Trials Market Report 2026: Review of 2022-2025 with CAGR Projections Through 2030

Dublin, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Decentralized Clinical Trials: Global Markets" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Decentralized Clinical Trials Market is poised for significant growth, valued at USD 8.8 billion in 2025 and anticipated to reach USD 18.8 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.7%. This comprehensive report delves into the evolving trends within the global market for decentralized clinical trials, detailing revenue in millions for the base year 2024 and projecting data from 2025 to 2030.

The market is categorized into segments based on study design (interventional trials, observational trials, and expanded access), therapeutic applications (such as oncology, cardiology, and others), and deployment modes (cloud-based DCT platforms and on-premises solutions). Key end users identified include pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations (CROs), and other stakeholders.

Geographically, the study encompasses regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. Comprehensive analysis also covers individual markets in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Spain, China, Japan, India, South Korea, and other Asia-Pacific regions.

A central focus of this report is the trends and challenges impacting the decentralized clinical trials market. It provides a detailed examination of the competitive landscape, including the ranking of prominent companies. Additionally, company profiles are featured, highlighting financial data, product offerings, and recent strategic developments.

An overview of the global market for decentralized clinical trials (DCT).

A deep dive into global market trends from 2022 to 2025, with projected CAGRs leading to 2030.

Estimates and revenue projections in the global market, detailing market share by study design, therapeutic application, deployment mode, end-user, and geographic region.

Data-driven insights into market dynamics, technical innovations, regulations, macroeconomic influences, and R&D progress.

An analysis of industry structure, including corporate market shares, industry rankings, strategic partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and venture capital trends.

Exploration of sustainability trends and ESG developments, examining consumer responses and the ESG practices and scores of key market players.

Comprehensive company profiles.

This extensive report serves as a valuable resource for stakeholders seeking to understand the directions and opportunities within the decentralized clinical trials market, offering strategic insights and comprehensive data to facilitate informed decision-making.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 84 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $8.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $18.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Overview

Current Market Scenario

Segmental Analysis

Regional Analysis

Emerging Technologies

Conclusion

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Current Market Overview

Macroeconomic Factors Analysis

Demographic Factors

Geopolitical Factors

Impact of the U.S. Tariffs

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Potential for New Entrants: Moderate

Bargaining Power of Suppliers: Moderate

Bargaining Power of Buyers: Moderate to High

Threat of Substitute Products or Services: Low to Moderate

Industry Competition: High

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Demand for Improved Patient Access and Trial Diversity

Favorable Regulatory Support for Decentralized Clinical Trials

Technological Proliferation and Digital Infrastructure

Market Restraints

Data Integrity and Security Concerns

Operational and Logistical Complexities

Market Opportunities

Integration of Artificial Intelligence and Wearable Technologies

Extending Clinical Research Reach to Underserved and Remote Areas

Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape

Overview

U.S.

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Key Takeaways

Next-Generation Digital Trial Platforms and Integrated Ecosystems

Wearables, Remote Monitoring and Digital Biomarkers

Automation, AI and Predictive Trial Management

Digital Patient and Investigator Workflow Optimization

Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis

Overview

Segmentation Breakdown

Market Analysis by Study Design

Key Takeaways

Interventional Trials

Observational Trials

Expanded Access

Market Analysis by Therapeutic Application

Key Takeaways

Oncology

Cardiology

Others

Market Analysis by Deployment Mode

Key Takeaways

Cloud-Based DCT Platforms

On-Premises Solutions

Market Analysis by End User

Key Takeaways

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Other End Users

Geographic Breakdown

Market Analysis by Region

Key Takeaways

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence

Key Takeaways

Competitive Analysis

Strategic Initiatives

Mergers and Acquisitions

Collaborations

Chapter 8 Appendix

Research Methodology

Sources

Abbreviations

Companies Profiled

Clario

Fortrea

Icon PLC

Labcorp

Medable Inc.

Medidata

Obvio Health USA Inc.

Parexel International (MA) Corp.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Veeva Systems Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1kzwmo

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