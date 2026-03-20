Global Decentralized Clinical Trials Market Report 2026: Review of 2022-2025 with CAGR Projections Through 2030

Dublin, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Decentralized Clinical Trials: Global Markets" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Decentralized Clinical Trials Market is poised for significant growth, valued at USD 8.8 billion in 2025 and anticipated to reach USD 18.8 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.7%. This comprehensive report delves into the evolving trends within the global market for decentralized clinical trials, detailing revenue in millions for the base year 2024 and projecting data from 2025 to 2030.
The market is categorized into segments based on study design (interventional trials, observational trials, and expanded access), therapeutic applications (such as oncology, cardiology, and others), and deployment modes (cloud-based DCT platforms and on-premises solutions). Key end users identified include pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations (CROs), and other stakeholders.
Geographically, the study encompasses regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. Comprehensive analysis also covers individual markets in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Spain, China, Japan, India, South Korea, and other Asia-Pacific regions.
A central focus of this report is the trends and challenges impacting the decentralized clinical trials market. It provides a detailed examination of the competitive landscape, including the ranking of prominent companies. Additionally, company profiles are featured, highlighting financial data, product offerings, and recent strategic developments.
- An overview of the global market for decentralized clinical trials (DCT).
- A deep dive into global market trends from 2022 to 2025, with projected CAGRs leading to 2030.
- Estimates and revenue projections in the global market, detailing market share by study design, therapeutic application, deployment mode, end-user, and geographic region.
- Data-driven insights into market dynamics, technical innovations, regulations, macroeconomic influences, and R&D progress.
- An analysis of industry structure, including corporate market shares, industry rankings, strategic partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and venture capital trends.
- Exploration of sustainability trends and ESG developments, examining consumer responses and the ESG practices and scores of key market players.
- Comprehensive company profiles.
This extensive report serves as a valuable resource for stakeholders seeking to understand the directions and opportunities within the decentralized clinical trials market, offering strategic insights and comprehensive data to facilitate informed decision-making.
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|84
|Forecast Period
|2025-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$8.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$18.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|13.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Overview
- Current Market Scenario
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Analysis
- Emerging Technologies
- Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Current Market Overview
- Macroeconomic Factors Analysis
- Demographic Factors
- Geopolitical Factors
- Impact of the U.S. Tariffs
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Potential for New Entrants: Moderate
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers: Moderate
- Bargaining Power of Buyers: Moderate to High
- Threat of Substitute Products or Services: Low to Moderate
- Industry Competition: High
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Demand for Improved Patient Access and Trial Diversity
- Favorable Regulatory Support for Decentralized Clinical Trials
- Technological Proliferation and Digital Infrastructure
- Market Restraints
- Data Integrity and Security Concerns
- Operational and Logistical Complexities
- Market Opportunities
- Integration of Artificial Intelligence and Wearable Technologies
- Extending Clinical Research Reach to Underserved and Remote Areas
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
- Overview
- U.S.
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Key Takeaways
- Next-Generation Digital Trial Platforms and Integrated Ecosystems
- Wearables, Remote Monitoring and Digital Biomarkers
- Automation, AI and Predictive Trial Management
- Digital Patient and Investigator Workflow Optimization
Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Overview
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Market Analysis by Study Design
- Key Takeaways
- Interventional Trials
- Observational Trials
- Expanded Access
- Market Analysis by Therapeutic Application
- Key Takeaways
- Oncology
- Cardiology
- Others
- Market Analysis by Deployment Mode
- Key Takeaways
- Cloud-Based DCT Platforms
- On-Premises Solutions
- Market Analysis by End User
- Key Takeaways
- Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
- Contract Research Organizations (CROs)
- Other End Users
- Geographic Breakdown
- Market Analysis by Region
- Key Takeaways
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence
- Key Takeaways
- Competitive Analysis
- Strategic Initiatives
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Collaborations
Chapter 8 Appendix
- Research Methodology
- Sources
- Abbreviations
Companies Profiled
- Clario
- Fortrea
- Icon PLC
- Labcorp
- Medable Inc.
- Medidata
- Obvio Health USA Inc.
- Parexel International (MA) Corp.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Veeva Systems Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1kzwmo
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