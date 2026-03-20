Liquid Biopsy Products Market Report 2026-2031 Featuring Analysis of Roche, Illumina, Qiagen, MDxHealth, Novogen, BGI, Myriad Genetics and More

Dublin, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Liquid Biopsy Product Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global liquid biopsy product market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 12.4% from 2025 to 2031. The major drivers for this market are the increasing demand for non-invasive cancer diagnostics, the rising adoption of precision oncology testing, and the growing investment in advanced molecular diagnostics.

Key Highlights by Segment

Within the type category, ctDNA is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period.

Within the application category, third-party laboratory is expected to witness higher growth.

In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Emerging Trends in the Liquid Biopsy Product Market

The liquid biopsy product market is undergoing significant transformation driven by technological advancements, a shift towards personalized medicine, and increasing demand for minimally invasive diagnostics. Key trends shaping the market include:

Technological Advancements: Integration of next-generation sequencing (NGS) and digital PCR technologies for better sensitivity and specificity.

Increased Oncology Adoption: Non-invasive cancer detection and monitoring, enhancing personalized oncology.

Focus on Early Detection: Surge in research for early cancer diagnosis using biomarkers.

Diversification: Application expansion into non-oncological fields such as infectious diseases and prenatal testing.

Regulatory and Reimbursement Support: Enhanced approval and reimbursement frameworks facilitating market growth.

In summary, these trends are driving adoption and transforming patient care by improving diagnostic accuracy and expanding clinical applications.

Recent Developments in the Liquid Biopsy Product Market

The liquid biopsy product market continues to advance with notable developments such as improvements in detection methods using NGS and digital PCR, expanding disease applications, and the integration of AI and big data for better diagnostics. Additionally, the emergence of companion diagnostics and growing clinical settings are pivotal. Collectively, these innovations enhance reliability and accessibility while broadening the market's scope.

Strategic Growth Opportunities in the Liquid Biopsy Product Market

Exciting growth opportunities abound in various fields including oncology, prenatal testing, and infectious disease detection, driven by the benefits of minimally invasive diagnostics. Personalized medicine and companion diagnostics offer further potential, with each enhancing clinical outcomes and treatment precision.

Liquid Biopsy Product Market Drivers and Challenges

Market growth is propelled by advancements in molecular diagnostics and personalized medicine, increasing healthcare expenditure, and favorable regulatory conditions. However, challenges include high costs, technical limitations, and complex regulatory landscapes. Addressing these challenges is paramount for advancing market potential and ensuring broader clinical adoption.

Country-Wise Outlook for the Liquid Biopsy Product Market

Geographical variations affect market growth due to factors like healthcare infrastructure and regulatory environments:

United States: Leads in innovation and regulatory approvals with expansive application in oncology.

Leads in innovation and regulatory approvals with expansive application in oncology. China: Focused on cost-effective solutions and personalized medicine due to its large population.

Focused on cost-effective solutions and personalized medicine due to its large population. Germany: Strong precision medicine focus with collaborations enhancing technology development.

Strong precision medicine focus with collaborations enhancing technology development. India: Emerging market with low-cost innovations aimed at improving accessibility.

Emerging market with low-cost innovations aimed at improving accessibility. Japan: Technological advancements and supportive regulatory environment driving application expansion.

Overall, countries are investing in R&D to harness the potential of liquid biopsies, with each contributing to global market expansion through innovation and strategic collaborations.

Companies Profiled:

Roche

Illumina

Qiagen

Guardant Health

MDxHealth

Pathway Genomics

NeoGenomics Laboratories

Novogen

BGI

Myriad Genetics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k4y42j

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