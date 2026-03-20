Wildlife Tourism Market Set to Double by 2033 Reaching $381 Billion: A Booming Industry Driven by Conservation Awareness

Dublin, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wildlife Tourism Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Group, Booking Mode, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wildlife tourism market is set to witness substantial growth, expanding from an estimated USD 190.73 billion in 2025 to USD 380.99 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 9.2% from 2026 to 2033. Growth is driven by rising awareness of wildlife conservation, the appeal of jungle resorts and hotels, and the availability of adventure activities in these settings.

Significant backing from institutions like the World Bank underscores the importance of wildlife tourism in conserving ecosystems, supporting wildlife-based economies, curbing wildlife crime, and lessening demands for illegal wildlife products. As more travelers explore natural habitats, they become more conscious of environmental stewardship, sharing experiences online and inspiring others to follow suit. A strong emphasis on climate awareness is driving the rise of wildlife tourism across various demographic groups.

Figures from the UNWTO and WWF indicate that wildlife tourism significantly boosts conservation funding, with millions contributing to national park revenues and local tourism programs. Countries in Africa, Asia, and Latin America are investing in protected areas, upgrading eco-friendly lodging, training rangers, and implementing responsible tourism guidelines to balance economic growth with biodiversity conservation.

Responsible and sustainable travel trends are shaping traveler choices, with a focus on ethical wildlife encounters. Popular destinations are those that promote anti-poaching efforts, control visitor numbers, and reinvest in habitat restoration. Initiatives are underway in countries like Kenya, India, Costa Rica, and Australia to expand protected zones, enforce stricter wildlife interaction rules, and introduce community-led tourism models that benefit local economies.

The pandemic initially closed or reduced operations at 65% of wildlife destinations, causing a 20-30% drop in international tourism, per UNWTO data. However, the industry rebounded robustly, fueling demand for nature-based travel. The United States, with its varied landscapes and wildlife-rich parks like Yellowstone, remains a key destination for enthusiasts.

Sharing wildlife tourism experiences on social media furthers interest, stimulating local economies and aiding community development. In Kenya, enterprises like the Northern Rangelands Trust employ over 1,000 Kenyans, providing them with essential services and skills. This synergy of eco-conscious travel, governmental support, and conservation-centered tourism is propelling wildlife tourism forward while fortifying environmental protections. Travelers increasingly seek meaningful interactions, and destinations are aligning economic and environmental goals, enhancing wildlife tourism's rapid evolution.

Global Wildlife Tourism Market Report Segmentation

This comprehensive report predicts revenue growth globally and regionally, analyzing trends and opportunities from 2021 to 2033 across various sub-segments.

Groups Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Groups/Friends

Couples

Family

Solo

Booking Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Direct

Travel Agent

Marketplace Booking

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

The leading players profiled in this Wildlife Tourism market report include:

Exodus Travels Ltd.

Poseidon Expeditions

50 Degrees North

Chinkara Journeys

Birding Ecotours

Elm Wildlife Tours

Frontiers North Adventures Inc.

Rockjumper Birding Ltd.

Absolute Zambia Safaris Ltd.

G Adventures

Why You Should Buy This Report

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the market across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players.

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the market.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.

This report addresses:

Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis

Product innovation listings for you to stay ahead of the curve

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 83 Forecast Period 2025-2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $190.73 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $380.99 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.2% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4roof2

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