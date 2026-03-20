U.S. Dental 3D Printing Market to Reach $8.49 Billion by 2033 - Rising Tooth Loss Challenges Drive Dental Procedures Adoption

Dublin, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Dental 3D Printing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application, Technology, Material, End-use, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. dental 3D printing market is on an impressive growth trajectory, with its size estimated at USD 1.56 billion in 2025 and projected to soar to USD 8.49 billion by 2033, reflecting a CAGR of 23.4% from 2026 to 2033. This surge is primarily driven by the escalating need for customized dental treatments, cutting-edge advancements in 3D printing materials, and the remarkable cost and time savings this technology offers.

Data from the American Dental Association (ADA) reveals a significant 17.0% of dentists in the U.S. had integrated 3D printing technology into their practices by 2023. This figure indicates that a majority, over two-thirds, have adopted this innovation within the last two years, highlighting its rising prevalence and adoption.

In 2025, the U.S. held a leading position in the global dental 3D printing market. Factors propelling this growth include a rising demand for cosmetic dentistry, technological progress, and an awareness of oral health's critical importance. Coupled with favorable government policies, increased healthcare spending, an aging population, and improved healthcare infrastructure, the U.S. market outlook remains favorable.

The market's positive trajectory is expected to expand further into emerging economies. The American College of Prosthodontists reports that approximately 15.0% of the edentulous population now obtains dentures annually. With around 120 million people in the U.S. experiencing tooth loss, there is a growing trend towards dental implants as a solution, creating further opportunities for the 3D printing sector.

U.S. Dental 3D Printing Market Report Segmentation

This comprehensive report provides a deep dive into the U.S. dental 3D printing market's revenue growth, segmented by application, technology, material, and end-use from 2021 to 2033.

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Orthodontics

Prosthodontics

Implantology

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Vat Photopolymerization

Polyjet Technology

Fused Deposition Modelling

Selective Laser Sintering

Others

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Metals

Photopolymer

Ceramic

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Dental Clinics

Dental Laboratories

Academic and Research Institutes

The leading players profiled in this U.S. Dental 3D Printing market report include:

3D Systems

Stratasys Ltd.

Straumann

Dentsply Sirona

Renishaw plc

Asiga

Formlabs

DWS GmbH

Markforged

Why You Should Buy This Report

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the market across major regions and segments.

Gain detailed insights into the market across major regions and segments. Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players.

Explore the market presence of key players. Future Trends: Discover pivotal trends and drivers shaping the market's future.

Discover pivotal trends and drivers shaping the market's future. Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.

This report addresses:

Market intelligence for effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis

Product innovation listings to stay ahead of the curve

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2025-2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.56 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $8.49 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 23.4% Regions Covered United States

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nbmvux

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