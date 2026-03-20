Oil and Gas Logistics Market Size to Surpass USD 406.44 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oil and Gas Logistics Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Oil and Gas Logistics Market Size was valued at USD 234.30 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 406.44 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.73% over 2026-2035.”

Rapid Expansion of Global Oil and Gas Exploration Activities to Propel Market Growth Globally

The need for specialist logistics services has increased due to the growth of upstream and midstream oil and gas operations worldwide. For the prompt delivery of chemicals, drilling equipment, LNG, NGL, crude oil, and petroleum products, companies are investing in supply chain management, warehousing, and transportation services. The business is expanding as a result of the necessity for the prompt and effective transportation of massive amounts of materials via challenging terrain. As oil and gas development continues in both the developed and emerging worlds, the industry's trajectory stays the same.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Schlumberger Limited

Halliburton Company

Baker Hughes Company

DHL Global Forwarding

Kuehne + Nagel Management AG

DB Schenker

Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

CEVA Logistics

Expeditors International of Washington

ACI Cargo

Aramex International LLC

Gulf Agency Co. (GAC)

Berrio Logistics India Pvt. Ltd.

Noatum Holdings S.L.U.

Riada Shipping and Logistics

Halcon Primo Logistics Pte Ltd.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services

XPO Logistics

Mitsubishi Logistics Corporation

Oil and Gas Logistics Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 234.30 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 406.44 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.73% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Service Type (Freight & Transportation Services, Project Logistics / Oilfield Services, Storage & Warehousing, Supply Chain Management, Pipeline & Terminal Services, Customs Clearance & Documentation)

• By Transportation Mode (Land Transportation, Marine / Sea Transportation, Air Transportation, Pipeline Transportation)

• By End-User (Upstream, Midstream, Downstream, Petrochemicals)

• By Cargo Type (Crude Oil, Refined Products, LNG, NGL, Drilling Equipment, Chemicals & Additives, Other MRO)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Transportation Mode

Marine / Sea Transportation dominated the Oil & Gas Logistics Market with ~42% share in 2025 as it is the most cost-effective way of transporting large quantities of crude oil, refined oil products, and liquefied gas over long distances. The pipeline transportation segment is expected to have the fastest CAGR in the Oil & Gas Logistics Market during 2026-2035 as it is a safe, continuous, and efficient way of transporting crude oil, natural gas, and refined oil products.

By End-User

Upstream dominated the Oil & Gas Logistics Market with ~31% share in 2025 as exploration, drilling, and production activities require transportation of machinery, drilling equipment, and raw materials. Midstream is expected to grow at the highest rate in terms of CAGR from 2026-2035, driven by increased investments in pipelines, storage facilities, and transportation infrastructure.

By Service Type

Freight & Transportation Services dominated the Oil & Gas Logistics Market with ~35% share in 2025 due to its importance in the actual transportation of crude oil, LNG, NGL, and drilling equipment. Project logistics and oilfield services are expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2026-2035 due to the growing need to transport crude oil with specialized equipment and services during exploration and drilling operations.

By Cargo Type

Crude Oil dominated the Oil & Gas Logistics Market with ~45% share in 2025 due to its substantial contribution to global energy consumption, thereby necessitating extensive transportation, storage, and handling facilities. LNG is poised to grow at the fastest CAGR during 2026-2035, owing to escalating global demand for natural gas, new projects in liquefaction, export, and cleaner sources of energy.

Regional Insights:

In terms of revenue, North America accounted for the greatest portion of the oil and gas logistics market in 2025, which is around 39%. This growth is driven by the region's extensive pipeline system, shipping facilities, and infrastructure for the production, transportation, and delivery of gas and oil.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to have the fastest CAGR of 7.18% during the period of 2026-35, driven by increased oil and gas exploration activities, growing energy demand, and rapid industrialization in Asia Pacific countries such as China and India.

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Recent Developments:

2025 : Schlumberger Limited expanded offshore logistics support in Asia Pacific leveraging integrated supply-chain solutions for subsea equipment deployment and rig mobilization, enhancing reliability for deepwater oilfield operations.

: Schlumberger Limited expanded offshore logistics support in Asia Pacific leveraging integrated supply-chain solutions for subsea equipment deployment and rig mobilization, enhancing reliability for deepwater oilfield operations. 2023: Halliburton Company opened a major Logistics and Services Base in the UAE to support oil & gas operations across the Middle East, improving equipment flow, field responsiveness, and supply-chain efficiency.

Exclusive Sections of the Oil and Gas Logistics Market Report (The USPs):

INFRASTRUCTURE & FACILITY METRICS – helps you understand storage terminal distribution, capacity benchmarks, pipeline network length, and the level of automation in inventory and monitoring systems across logistics infrastructure.

– helps you understand storage terminal distribution, capacity benchmarks, pipeline network length, and the level of automation in inventory and monitoring systems across logistics infrastructure. OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY & PERFORMANCE ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate loading/unloading timelines, equipment utilization rates, delay reduction through digital monitoring, and fuel consumption efficiency across transport modes.

– helps you evaluate loading/unloading timelines, equipment utilization rates, delay reduction through digital monitoring, and fuel consumption efficiency across transport modes. SAFETY, COMPLIANCE & RISK ASSESSMENT – helps you assess adherence to global standards such as API, ISO, OSHA, and MARPOL, along with incident rates, risk mitigation strategies, and insurance coverage across logistics operations.

– helps you assess adherence to global standards such as API, ISO, OSHA, and MARPOL, along with incident rates, risk mitigation strategies, and insurance coverage across logistics operations. TECHNOLOGY ADOPTION & INNOVATION INSIGHTS – helps you track adoption of digital twins, AI, predictive analytics, real-time tracking systems, and investments in autonomous logistics and smart pipeline technologies.

– helps you track adoption of digital twins, AI, predictive analytics, real-time tracking systems, and investments in autonomous logistics and smart pipeline technologies. SUPPLY CHAIN VISIBILITY & TRACKING METRICS – helps you understand real-time shipment tracking capabilities using GPS and RFID, improving transparency and decision-making across the value chain.

– helps you understand real-time shipment tracking capabilities using GPS and RFID, improving transparency and decision-making across the value chain. WORKFORCE & OPERATIONAL MANAGEMENT METRICS – helps you analyze workforce deployment, training in digital and safety protocols, maintenance cycles, and efficiency gains driven by automation in logistics operations.

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