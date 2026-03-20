WeShop Announces $2.0 Million Proceeds from the Exercise of Performance Incentive Grants 

212,156 Performance Incentive Grants were exercised at $9.64 per share between January 30, 2026, and March 17, 2026, generating $2,045,184 in proceeds for WeShop

Proceeds will support working capital and general corporate purposes as WeShop continues expansion across North America

LONDON, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeShop Holdings Limited (“WeShop” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: WSHP), the world’s first community-owned social commerce platform, today announced that holders of the WeShop Performance Incentive Grants have exercised their grants to purchase the Company’s Class A ordinary shares.

Since the listing on 14th November 2025, the holders of Performance Incentive Grants have exercised a total of 212,156 grants at $9.64 per share. These exercises generated aggregate proceeds to the Company of $2,045,184. The proceeds provide additional working capital to support WeShop’s ongoing operations, strategic growth initiatives, and expansion in the United States.

“Strengthening our balance sheet positions us to execute our strategy more effectively and deliver long-term value to our retailers, customers, and shareholders,” said John Garner, Founder of WeShop. “This investment underscores the confidence we have in our long-term vision and growth trajectory. The additional capital, together with our existing cash-on-hand, enhances our financial flexibility and enables us to pursue strategic opportunities in an increasingly dynamic market environment without the immediate need for external financing.”

The Performance Incentive Grants vested following the achievement of certain valuation milestones, allowing holders to exercise their grants and providing capital directly to the Company. Based on the certain valuation targets that have been achieved, the total number of grants that are vested and available to exercise is approximately $47 million in proceeds. To date, approximately $2.0 million has been exercised.

Holders of the Performance Incentive Grants remain subject to a blackout period.

The Company has used, and may continue to use, some or all proceeds from the exercise of performance incentive grants for working capital and general corporate purposes.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About WeShop

WeShop Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: WSHP) is a pioneering social-commerce platform transforming retail through community ownership. Designed to merge shopping, sharing, and investing, WeShop rewards users with equity for their engagement through its proprietary ShareBack™ program, turning everyday purchases and referring friends who shop through the platform into real ownership. With partnerships spanning hundreds of top retailers and over a billion products, WeShop empowers users to build long-term wealth while discovering and sharing what they love. By combining e-commerce, social interaction, and user ownership, WeShop is leading a global retail revolution—where everyone can earn ownership in the company.

ShareBack™ Rewards

The offer and sale of WePoints is registered on a Registration Statement on Form F-1 originally filed on October 17, 2025 (the “ShareBack Prospectus”). Users may obtain a copy of the ShareBack Prospectus and enroll in the program through our website at https://investors.we.shop/sec-filings . This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. The offer is being made only pursuant to the ShareBack Prospectus.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created thereby under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including the ability for the WeShop community to earn ownership in WeShop. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and WeShop assumes no obligation to update this information. In addition, the events described in these forward-looking statements may not actually arise or may occur in a different manner than anticipated as a result of various factors, including market conditions, as well as other factors described from time to time in WeShop's filings with SEC, including its Registration Statement on Form F-1 filed October 17, 2025 and any amendments thereto available at www.sec.gov.