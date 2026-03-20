Cardiff Oncology to Host Key Opinion Leader Discussion Focusing on First-Line RAS-mutated Metastatic Colorectal Cancer

SAN DIEGO, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRDF), a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging PLK1 inhibition to develop novel therapies across a range of cancers, today announced that the Company will host a key opinion leader (KOL) webinar to discuss the emergent treatment landscape in first-line RAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC). The webinar will take place on Wednesday, March 25th, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The webinar will feature KOLs Scott Kopetz, M.D., Ph.D., FACP and Heinz-Josef Lenz, M.D., who will join Mani Mohindru, PhD, interim Chief Executive Officer, to discuss onvansertib's existing clinical data and its potential as a novel therapeutic approach in the management of mCRC.

About the KOLs

Scott Kopetz, M.D., Ph.D., FACP, is a Professor in the Department of Gastrointestinal Medical Oncology at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and an internationally recognized leader in colorectal cancer research and translational oncology. Dr. Kopetz’s work has helped establish new treatment approaches for molecularly defined colorectal cancers, including therapies targeting BRAF-mutated metastatic disease. He serves in multiple national leadership roles supporting gastrointestinal cancer research and clinical trial development and has led numerous Phase I–III clinical studies focused on improving outcomes for patients with GI malignancies. His research integrates molecular profiling and translational science to advance precision medicine strategies and overcome treatment resistance in colorectal cancer.

Heinz Josef-Lenz, M.D., is a University Professor of Medicine, Population and Public Health Sciences and Cancer Biology; Professor of Medicine and Preventive Medicine of USC. He serves as Co-Leader of the Gastrointestinal Cancers Program and Co-Director of the USC Center for Cancer Drug Development. Dr. Lenz’s research focuses on molecular mechanisms of cancer development, drug resistance, and biomarker-driven treatment approaches in gastrointestinal cancers, including colorectal cancer. He has authored numerous peer-reviewed publications and holds leadership roles across national oncology research initiatives, including service on National Cancer Institute committees and cooperative clinical trial groups guiding translational and clinical research in GI oncology.

KOL Webinar Information

Interested parties can register for and access the live webcast by visiting the “Events” section of the Cardiff Oncology website. The webcast replay will be available after the conclusion of the discussion.

About Cardiff Oncology, Inc.

Cardiff Oncology is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing innovative cancer treatments focused on PLK1 inhibition, a validated oncology target with practice-changing potential. Our lead asset, onvansertib, is a highly specific, oral PLK1 inhibitor currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 trial for first-line treatment of RAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer (“mCRC”), addressing a large, underserved patient population with high unmet need. Onvansertib is also under investigation in other PLK1-driven cancers through ongoing investigator-initiated trials and has shown robust single agent clinical activity in hard-to-treat tumors. By targeting tumor vulnerabilities, we aim to overcome treatment resistance and deliver improved clinical outcomes for patients.

For more information, please visit https://www.cardiffoncology.com.

Investor Contact:

Candice Masse

Astr Partners

candice.masse@astrpartners.com