Global Agricultural Films Market to Reach $29.08 Billion by 2033, Driven by Sustainable Farming Practices - Dow, Ab Rani Plast, ARMANDO ALVAREZ, Berry Global, and Kuraray Co. Lead the Industry

Dublin, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agricultural Films Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, Application, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global agricultural films market is poised for significant growth, with its size estimated at USD 12.90 billion in 2025 and projected to soar to USD 29.08 billion by 2033. This growth trajectory represents a CAGR of 11.3% from 2026 to 2033. Key drivers of this expansion include increased agricultural output, a surge in demand for modern farming practices, and a heightened focus on sustainable agriculture.

The growing demand for food has significantly driven the usage of plastic films within the agricultural sector. These films, utilized in low tunnels, irrigation systems, mulching, and silage, are pivotal in enhancing crop yield. Agricultural films have become indispensable in contemporary farming, offering affordable and effective solutions, even in remote areas. The production of nano greenhouse films offers a sustainable and efficient option for agricultural applications, especially in areas lacking electricity.

Global Agricultural Films Market Report Segmentation

This comprehensive report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels while analyzing the latest industry trends across sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. The report segments the global agricultural film market based on product, application, and region.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Conventional Plastics

Biodegradable Plastics

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Greenhouse Films

Mulching Films

Silage Films

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Why You Should Buy This Report

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the market across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players.

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the market.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.

This report addresses:

Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis

Product innovation listings for you to stay ahead of the curve

The leading players profiled in this Agricultural Films market report include:

Dow Inc.

Ab Rani Plast Oy

ARMANDO ALVAREZ, S.A.

Berry Global Inc.

Kuraray Co. Ltd

Coveris

RKW Group

Trioplast Industrier AB (Trioworld Industrier AB)

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Groupe Barbier

Novamont S.p.A.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7ydg7g

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