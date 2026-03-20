Employee representatives to the supervisory board

With reference to Article 19 of Tryg A/S’s Articles of Association, employees appoint five representatives to the supervisory board. In accordance with Danish rules on employee representation, employee elected/appointed representatives serve a four-year term.

An election/appointment process has just been concluded, and the following employee representatives have been elected/appointed to the supervisory board:

- Henrik Haas, Denmark (newly elected)

- Charlotte Dietzer, Denmark (reelected)

- Mette Osvold, Norway (reelected)

- Elias Bakk, Sweden (reappointed)

- Lena Darin, Sweden (reappointed)

The employee elected/appointed members will join the supervisory board following the annual general meeting on 26 March 2026.

Contact information:

Gianandrea Roberti, Head of Financial Reporting, SVP, +45 20 18 82 67, gianandrea.roberti@tryg.dk

Robin Hjelgaard Løfgren, Head of Investor Relations, +45 41 86 25 88, robin.loefgren@tryg.dk

Visit tryg.com for more information

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