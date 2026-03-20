Mobilicom to Exhibit at Xponential Europe, Showcasing SkyHopper MultiBand for Cybersecure, Expansive Wideband Coverage for Drones and Robotics

Europe is a key expansion market for Mobilicom

Mobilicom’s latest product SkyHopper MultiBand is designed to further expand its SDR data links product line with wider spectrum, longer range, and robust electronic warfare resilience

Palo Alto, California, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobilicom Limited (Nasdaq: MOB, MOBBW) (“Mobilicom” or the “Company”), a provider of cybersecurity and robust solutions for drones and robotics, today announced it will exhibit at XPONENTIAL Europe 2026 which takes place in Düsseldorf, Germany on March 24-26, 2026. Mobilicom will showcase its newly launched SkyHopper MultiBand system alongside its full portfolio of end-to-end field-proven cybersecure hardware and software solutions.

“XPONENTIAL Europe is a key platform for us to showcase our growing line of cybersecure solutions for autonomous technologies and robotics as we expand our footprint into the European market. This organic growth into Europe follows strong traction in the U.S. where our solutions are essential embedded systems in Tier-1 OEM drones and robotics,” said Oren Elkayam, Founder and CEO of Mobilicom. “With increasing demand across commercial and dual-use sectors, Europe represents a significant opportunity for Mobilicom. We are excited to introduce our SkyHopper MultiBand system to this audience, demonstrating how our cybersecure, resilient communication technologies enable reliable operations even in the most challenging environments.”

At the center of Mobilicom’s showcase is the SkyHopper MultiBand, the Company’s next-generation Software Defined Radio (SDR) data link solution. Designed to deliver expansive wideband coverage, the system supports operations across multiple frequency bands, enabling extended range, enhanced spectral flexibility, and superior resistance to electronic warfare and jamming environments. SkyHopper MultiBand further strengthens Mobilicom’s SDR product line, designed to provide customers with scalable, cybersecure communication solutions for increasingly demanding missions.

In addition to SkyHopper MultiBand, Mobilicom will present its comprehensive suite of end-to-end hardware and software solutions, including airborne and ground data links, controllers, and communication systems that are already integrated into drone and robotic platforms worldwide.

XPONENTIAL Europe is one of the leading industry events dedicated to autonomous systems and robotics, bringing together innovators, manufacturers, and end users from across the globe. The exhibition provides a platform to showcase cutting-edge technologies shaping the future of uncrewed systems across commercial, industrial, and defense-related applications.

Mobilicom invites attendees to visit us at Israeli Export Institute Pavilion booth #1C71 to explore its full portfolio of solutions designed to support the evolving needs of drone and robotics ecosystems.

See you at the hashtag#IsraeliExportInstitute Pavilion, Booth hashtag#1C71

About Mobilicom



Mobilicom is a leading provider of cybersecure robust solutions for the rapidly growing defense and commercial drones and robotics market. Mobilicom’s large portfolio of field-proven technologies includes cybersecurity, software, hardware, and professional services that power, connect, guide, and secure drones and robotics. Through deployments across the globe with over 50 customers, including the world’s largest drone manufacturers, Mobilicom’s end-to-end solutions are used in mission-critical functions.

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Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the expansion of its footprint into the European market. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Mobilicom Limited’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Mobilicom Limited undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

For more information on Mobilicom, please contact:

Liad Gelfer

Mobilicom Ltd

liad.gelfer@mobilicom.com