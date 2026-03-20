Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Trends and Investment Opportunities 2026-2033 - Li-Cycle, Redwood Materials, Umicore, Glencore, and Ecobat Lead the Booming Industry

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis by Application, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global lithium-ion battery recycling market, estimated to be worth USD 287.3 million in 2025, is set to soar to USD 2.74 billion by 2033, reflecting a robust CAGR of 30.9% from 2026 to 2033. This growth trajectory is driven by the increasing prevalence of electric vehicles (EVs), energy storage systems (ESS), and consumer electronics which contribute to the uptick in battery waste. This surge underscores the imperative of sustainable waste management and underscores the importance of recycling processes for recovering critical materials like lithium, cobalt, nickel, and copper. These materials are crucial for new battery manufacturing, highlighting the significance of a circular economy.

The surge in EV adoption is a major catalyst for market expansion, demanding a reduction in dependency on virgin raw materials and fostering environmental responsibility. At the same time, governments and manufacturers are placing added emphasis on strengthening recycling infrastructure, propelled by regulatory mandates and sustainable supply chain initiatives. Notably, advancements in recycling technologies, especially hydrometallurgical and direct recycling approaches, are optimizing recovery processes, while increased investments are bolstering battery collection networks and recycling capabilities globally.

Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Report Segmentation

This comprehensive report offers revenue growth forecasts at the global, regional, and country levels, providing a meticulous analysis of recent industry trends across various sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. Specifically, the market has been segmented based on application and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • Transportation
  • Consumer Electronics
  • Industrial

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa

The leading players profiled in this Lithium-ion Battery Recycling market report include:

  • Li-Cycle Corp.
  • Redwood Materials Inc.
  • Umicore
  • Glencore
  • Ecobat
  • Cirba Solutions
  • American Battery Technology Company (ABTC)
  • Fortum
  • Retriev Technologies
  • GEM Co. Ltd.

Why You Should Buy This Report

  • Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain insightful data across prominent regions and segments.
  • Competitive Landscape: Analyze the market positioning of key industry players.
  • Future Trends: Identify key trends and market drivers that will shape future growth.
  • Actionable Recommendations: Leverage insights for strategic decision-making and exploring new revenue avenues.

This report addresses:

  • Essential market intelligence for informed decision-making
  • Revenue estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030
  • Analysis of growth opportunities and market trends
  • Revenue forecasts based on segments and regions for a thorough market assessment
  • Strategy and market share analysis to gauge competition
  • Information on product innovations to stay competitive

Key Attributes

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages120
Forecast Period2025-2033
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025$287.3 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033$2.74 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate30.9%
Regions CoveredGlobal

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9jpu3n

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

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                Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market

                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Batteries Recycling
                            
                            
                                Battery Recycling
                            
                            
                                Lithium Ion Batteries
                            
                            
                                Lithium Ion Battery
                            
                            
                                Lithium Ion Battery Recycling
                            
                            
                                Recycling
                            

                



        


    

        
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