Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Trends and Investment Opportunities 2026-2033 - Li-Cycle, Redwood Materials, Umicore, Glencore, and Ecobat Lead the Booming Industry

Dublin, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis by Application, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global lithium-ion battery recycling market, estimated to be worth USD 287.3 million in 2025, is set to soar to USD 2.74 billion by 2033, reflecting a robust CAGR of 30.9% from 2026 to 2033. This growth trajectory is driven by the increasing prevalence of electric vehicles (EVs), energy storage systems (ESS), and consumer electronics which contribute to the uptick in battery waste. This surge underscores the imperative of sustainable waste management and underscores the importance of recycling processes for recovering critical materials like lithium, cobalt, nickel, and copper. These materials are crucial for new battery manufacturing, highlighting the significance of a circular economy.

The surge in EV adoption is a major catalyst for market expansion, demanding a reduction in dependency on virgin raw materials and fostering environmental responsibility. At the same time, governments and manufacturers are placing added emphasis on strengthening recycling infrastructure, propelled by regulatory mandates and sustainable supply chain initiatives. Notably, advancements in recycling technologies, especially hydrometallurgical and direct recycling approaches, are optimizing recovery processes, while increased investments are bolstering battery collection networks and recycling capabilities globally.

Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Report Segmentation

This comprehensive report offers revenue growth forecasts at the global, regional, and country levels, providing a meticulous analysis of recent industry trends across various sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. Specifically, the market has been segmented based on application and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Transportation

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The leading players profiled in this Lithium-ion Battery Recycling market report include:

Li-Cycle Corp.

Redwood Materials Inc.

Umicore

Glencore

Ecobat

Cirba Solutions

American Battery Technology Company (ABTC)

Fortum

Retriev Technologies

GEM Co. Ltd.

Why You Should Buy This Report

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain insightful data across prominent regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Analyze the market positioning of key industry players.

Future Trends: Identify key trends and market drivers that will shape future growth.

Actionable Recommendations: Leverage insights for strategic decision-making and exploring new revenue avenues.

This report addresses:

Essential market intelligence for informed decision-making

Revenue estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Analysis of growth opportunities and market trends

Revenue forecasts based on segments and regions for a thorough market assessment

Strategy and market share analysis to gauge competition

Information on product innovations to stay competitive

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2025-2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $287.3 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $2.74 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 30.9% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9jpu3n

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