|Series
|RIKB 38 0215
|Settlement Date
|03/25/2026
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|5,910
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|96.700
|/
|6.910
|Total Number of Bids Received
|23
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|8,210
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|14
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|14
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|96.700
|/
|6.910
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|97.030
|/
|6.870
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|96.700
|/
|6.910
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|96.847
|/
|6.890
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|97.030
|/
|6.870
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|96.490
|/
|6.940
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|96.755
|/
|6.910
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.39
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 38 0215
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
Recommended Reading
-
March 18, 2026 11:35 ET | Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
The Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs tasks the Central Bank of Iceland’s Government Debt Management department with concluding primary dealer agreements on issuance of Treasury securities and...Read More
-
March 18, 2026 11:31 ET | Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
SeriesRIKB 38 0215ISINIS0000037265Maturity Date02/15/2038Auction Date03/20/2026Settlement Date03/25/202610% addition03/24/2026 On the Auction Date, between 10:30 am and 11:00 am, the Government Debt...Read More