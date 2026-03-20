DNA Sequencing Market to Expand at 18%+ CAGR by 2031 as Genomics Research and Precision Medicine Drive Global Adoption, Says Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence’s latest report, the global DNA sequencing market is witnessing strong growth, driven by advancements in genomic technologies and increasing demand for precision medicine, which are reshaping healthcare and life sciences research. The DNA sequencing market size is projected to grow from USD 14.4 billion in 2025 to USD 17.08 billion in 2026, and further reach USD 40.02 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 18.58% during the forecast period (2026–2031), driven by rising applications in clinical diagnostics, drug discovery, and genetic research.

DNA sequencing technologies enable the analysis of genetic material, supporting the identification of mutations, disease pathways, and biomarkers associated with various conditions. These capabilities are increasingly being utilized in oncology, rare disease research, infectious disease detection, and personalized treatment planning. The growing emphasis on targeted therapies and individualized healthcare is accelerating the adoption of sequencing technologies across hospitals, research institutions, and biotechnology companies. The market is also benefiting from declining sequencing costs and improvements in sequencing speed and accuracy. Next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies, in particular, are transforming genomic analysis by enabling high-throughput sequencing and large-scale data generation. These advancements are expanding the use of DNA sequencing in both research and clinical settings. Rising investments in genomics research and government initiatives supporting precision medicine are further contributing to market growth. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are increasingly integrating sequencing technologies into drug development processes to improve target identification and accelerate therapeutic innovation.

DNA Sequencing Market Share by Region

North America holds a significant share of the DNA sequencing market due to strong research infrastructure, high investment in genomics, and early adoption of advanced sequencing technologies.

Europe represents a key market, supported by expanding research initiatives, increasing funding for genomic studies, and growing adoption of precision medicine approaches.

Asia-Pacific is emerging as a high-growth region driven by expanding biotechnology capabilities, increasing healthcare investments, and rising awareness of genomic technologies.

Other regions, including the Middle East, Africa, and South America, are gradually adopting DNA sequencing technologies as access to advanced healthcare and research infrastructure improves.

DNA Sequencing Market Trends & Forecast

Growing Adoption of Next-Generation Sequencing Technologies

NGS platforms are enabling high-throughput genomic analysis, supporting applications in clinical diagnostics and research.

Expansion of Precision Medicine Initiatives

DNA sequencing is playing a central role in personalized healthcare by enabling targeted therapies based on individual genetic profiles.

Increasing Use in Drug Discovery and Development

Pharmaceutical companies are leveraging sequencing technologies to accelerate drug discovery and improve therapeutic outcomes.

“The DNA sequencing market shows continued expansion aligned with broader healthcare and research adoption patterns. This view is supported by structured analysis and independently cross-checked data, offering a consistent and transparent basis for comparison with other available market assessments.” Says, Soumya Goud, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence

DNA Sequencing Market Segmentation Overview

By Product & Service

Instruments

Consumables



Services

By Sequencing Technology

Sanger Sequencing

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Illumina SBS

Ion Semiconductor

Other Technologies

Third-Generation Sequencing

By Workflow Step

Sample Preparation

Library Preparation

Sequencing

Data Analysis & Storage

By Application

Clinical Diagnostics

Oncology

Reproductive Health (NIPT, Carrier)

Infectious Disease

Rare & Genetic Disorders

Personalized Medicine



Drug Discovery & Development

Other Applications

By End User

Hospitals & Clinical Laboratories

Academic & Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Other End Users

By Geography

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific



China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

For a full breakdown of market dynamics, segmentation insights, regional analysis, and competitive landscape, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/dna-sequencing-market?utm_source=globenewswire

DNA Sequencing Market Competitive Outlook

The DNA sequencing market includes leading biotechnology companies and genomic technology providers focused on innovation, platform development, and expanding sequencing capabilities. Companies are investing in advanced sequencing technologies, automation, and data analysis solutions to strengthen their competitive position and meet the growing demand for genomic insights.

DNA Sequencing Companies include:

Illumina Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

BGI Group

PerkinElmer Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Eurofins Scientific

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