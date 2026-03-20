Visible Light Communication Market Set to Hit USD 70.45 Billion by 2035, Driven by High-Speed Secure Wireless Demand and LED Adoption | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Visible Light Communication (VLC) Market size was valued at USD 3.11 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 70.45 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 36.6% from 2026 to 2035.

Increasing radio-frequency spectrum congestion, widespread usage of LED lighting in public and commercial infrastructure, and growing Internet of Things (IoT) installations in smart buildings, transportation networks, and defense environments are the main factors driving market expansion.





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The U.S. Visible Light Communication Market is estimated at USD 1.09 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 24.64 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 36.4%.

Due to early enterprise adoption of Li-Fi for secure government and defense communications, active R&D investment from firms, such as Signify (which acquired pureLiFi in 2022) and Acuity Brands (which acquired LVX System in 2021), and a developed smart building sector that has been integrating LED lighting controls with building management systems for more than ten years, the United States is the largest national market for VLC.

Growing RF Spectrum Congestion and Accelerating LED Infrastructure Adoption to Augment Market Expansion Globally

The global shift from incandescent and fluorescent lighting to LED systems creates a pre-installed optical transmission infrastructure across residential, commercial, and industrial environments that can be activated for data communication through firmware and driver updates rather than separate cable runs or antenna installations, making growing RF spectrum congestion and accelerating adoption of LED infrastructure the primary growth drivers for the visible light communication market share.

For instance, according to the International Energy Agency, by 2023, LED lighting will make up more than half of all lighting installations worldwide. This installed base will continue to increase yearly as more LED adoption is required by energy efficiency rules in key nations.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Component

The Light Emitting Diodes segment accounted for the highest revenue share of approximately 43.70% in 2025, as LEDs serve as the foundational transmission hardware in every VLC deployment. The microcontrollers segment is projected to achieve the highest CAGR of approximately 38.90% over the 2026–2035 period, as suppliers including Renesas Electronics integrate VLC modulation, signal processing, and IoT connectivity functions into single-chip designs.

By Transmission Type

By 2025, the uni-directional segment contributed the largest revenue share of 61.40%, as broadcast-only VLC use cases including retail indoor positioning museum information delivery, and public venue navigation represent the most commercially mature and cost-effective entry point for VLC adoption. The bi-directional segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of approximately 39.20% between 2026 and 2035, driven by enterprise demand for full two-way Li-Fi networking that can replace or complement Wi-Fi in secure environments.

By Application

Consumer electronics accounted for the largest share of the visible light communication market at approximately 31.60%, as smartphone manufacturers, wearable device companies, and smart home platform vendors have incorporated photodetector and modulated LED capabilities into consumer hardware for different purposes. The defense and security segment is expected to register the fastest growth at a CAGR of approximately 40.10% throughout the 2026–2035 forecast period, driven by government investment in classified wireless communication requiring the physical security guarantees of optical containment.

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Regional Insights:

With a CAGR of 39.20%, Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the visible light communication market. This is because government-led smart city initiatives in China's Greater Bay Area, Japan's Society 5.0 roadmap, South Korea's 6G Lighthouse Initiative, and India's Smart Cities Mission are defining LED-based public infrastructure that establishes direct deployment pipelines for VLC technology across urban lighting networks at a scale not found in any other region.

Due to early enterprise adoption of Li-Fi for secure government and defense communication, active research and development at federal research institutions, and a developed smart building sector that has been integrating LED lighting controls with building management systems for more than ten years, North America held a revenue share of more than thirty percent in the visible light communication market in 2025.

Key Players:

Signify N.V.

Acuity Brands, Inc.

Oledcomm S.A.S.

Panasonic Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

General Electric (GE Lighting)

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Qualcomm Incorporated

IBSENtelecom Ltd.

Lucibel S.A.

Velmenni OÜ

VLNComm

Firefly Wireless Networks LLC

LightBee Corp.

ZERO1 Pte. Ltd.

Nav Wireless Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

ams OSRAM AG

Nakagawa Laboratories Inc.

fSONA Networks Corp.

PhotonFi Inc.

Recent Developments:

In 2024, Signify extended Trulifi deployments in collaboration with Intelligent Waves for U.S. defense applications, supplying military-grade Li-Fi communication infrastructure for government facilities requiring physical-layer RF-free secure wireless networking, reinforcing its position as the dominant supplier of enterprise and defense VLC solutions globally.

In February 2024, pureLiFi launched the LINXC Bridge at Mobile World Congress 2024, a next-generation connectivity solution addressing existing Li-Fi infrastructure barriers by offering robust indoor 5G millimeter-wave signal delivery through LED lighting, enabling Fixed Wireless Access providers to extend broadband coverage without separate RF installation.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Deployment & Performance Metrics – helps you understand VLC data transfer speed benchmarks, LED activation rates in smart buildings, indoor positioning accuracy, and overall system reliability compared to Wi-Fi.

– helps you understand VLC data transfer speed benchmarks, LED activation rates in smart buildings, indoor positioning accuracy, and overall system reliability compared to Wi-Fi. Regulatory & Standards Landscape – helps you evaluate adoption of IEEE 802.11bb standards, impact of spectrum policies, building code compliance, and future readiness with ITU-T and 6G optical communication frameworks.

– helps you evaluate adoption of IEEE 802.11bb standards, impact of spectrum policies, building code compliance, and future readiness with ITU-T and 6G optical communication frameworks. Investment & Commercial Adoption Insights – helps you track R&D spending trends, implementation costs, ROI comparisons versus Wi-Fi, and integration rates with smart building and IoT ecosystems.

– helps you track R&D spending trends, implementation costs, ROI comparisons versus Wi-Fi, and integration rates with smart building and IoT ecosystems. Security & Interference Advantage Analysis – helps you assess VLC’s physical-layer security benefits, reduced electromagnetic interference, and performance stability in challenging lighting conditions.

– helps you assess VLC’s physical-layer security benefits, reduced electromagnetic interference, and performance stability in challenging lighting conditions. Enterprise & Defense Adoption Trends – helps you identify demand across high-security sectors such as healthcare and defense, including procurement trends for certified VLC systems.

– helps you identify demand across high-security sectors such as healthcare and defense, including procurement trends for certified VLC systems. Technology Integration & Future Outlook – helps you uncover opportunities in next-generation connectivity through VLC integration with IoT platforms and emerging 6G optical communication ecosystems.

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