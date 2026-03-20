PEDEVCO Announces Participation in the 38ᵗʰ Annual ROTH Conference

HOUSTON, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE American: PED) (“PEDEVCO” or the “Company”), a domestic energy company engaged in the acquisition and development of strategic, high growth energy projects in the Rocky Mountain region, today announced that President & Chief Executive Officer J. Douglas Schick, Chief Operating Officer Reagan Tuck (R.T.) Dukes, and Executive Vice President & General Counsel Clark Moore, will participate in the 38th Annual Roth Conference taking place March 22–24, 2026.

Members of management will host investor meetings on-site during the conference. An updated investor presentation is available on the Company’s website at https://www.pedevco.com/investors.

Full event details are listed below.

38th Annual ROTH Conference

Dana Point, California

March 22-24, 2026

About PEDEVCO Corp.

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE American: PED) is a publicly traded energy company engaged in the acquisition and development of strategic, high growth energy projects in the United States. The Company’s principal assets are its Rockies Assets located in the D-J Basin of Wyoming and Northern Colorado and the Powder River Basin in Wyoming. The Company also holds assets in the Permian Basin located in eastern New Mexico. PEDEVCO is headquartered in Houston, Texas. More information about PEDEVCO can be found at www.pedevco.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of PEDEVCO's future expectations, plans and prospects, within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Act”). In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words “may,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “likely,” “will,” “would” and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act and such laws, and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act and applicable laws. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of PEDEVCO and its subsidiaries to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. The forward-looking statements include statements regarding the anticipated effects of the proposed Reverse Stock Split, the Company’s capital structure, per-share trading price, capital markets profile, per-share metrics, and ability to attract institutional investors, and others that are included from time to time in filings made by PEDEVCO with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, in the “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” sections of its Form 10-Ks and Form 10-Qs and in the Information Statement. These reports and filings are available at www.sec.gov. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not complete. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or any person acting on behalf of the Company are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements referenced above. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on PEDEVCO's future results and/or could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media Contact:

PEDEVCO Corp.

(713) 221-1768

PR@pedevco.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Sean Mansouri, CFA or Laurent Weil

Elevate IR

(720) 330-2829

PED@elevate-ir.com