Metrc Kicks Off Fourth Annual User Exchange Season with Massachusetts Event, Announces 2026 Schedule

LAKELAND, Fla., March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metrc, a leading provider of regulatory track-and-trace systems for highly regulated industries, today announced the launch of its 2026 User Exchange season, opening with a successful event in Massachusetts. The company also announced the full schedule for the remainder of the year, with upcoming stops in Ohio and Illinois in April.

Now in its fourth year, the Metrc User Exchange series brings complimentary educational events to the markets Metrc serves, offering attendees a mix of educational sessions, peer networking, and direct engagement with the Metrc team. Events vary in format but are consistently designed to foster knowledge sharing, collaboration, and practical insight for industry users.

"We started these events to make meaningful connections with our users and to show up for them, hear their feedback, and build lasting relationships," said Michael Johnson, CEO of Metrc. "The response has been overwhelmingly positive. Time and again, we hear how much people value having a dedicated space for networking, sharing feedback, and feeling like their voice and their industry are truly being heard.”

The value of the events was echoed by attendees at the Massachusetts kick-off. One industry participant, Jack Swords, shared: "There was a wealth of knowledge shared at this event, not only from the presenters but also from peers working in the field. Bringing together people who face many of the same challenges creates a valuable opportunity to collaborate, exchange ideas, and develop creative solutions. Hearing perspectives from the Metrc team, who address these issues at a systems level, was extremely insightful, and it was equally valuable to hear from those working on the ground and navigating these challenges in real time."

Metrc will continue its 2026 User Exchange tour across the following markets:

April: Ohio, Illinois

May: Michigan

June: New Jersey, Maryland

August: Oklahoma, Oregon

September: New York

October: California, Nevada, Colorado

All User Exchange events are complimentary and open to Metrc-licensed businesses in the respective markets, as the event is designed specifically for those audiences. Registration for these events typically opens five to six weeks in advance and invites are sent to licensed businesses from Metrc. For more information about Metrc User Exchanges, you can reach out to Metrc Support at 877-566-6506.