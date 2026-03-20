Rezolve Ai and Microsoft to Spotlight the Rise of Agentic Commerce at the 38th Annual Roth Conference

NEW YORK, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV), the company pioneering Agentic Commerce for retail, today announced that its Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Daniel M. Wagner, will participate in a fireside chat alongside Vic Miles, Americas General Manager, Retail and Consumer Goods Industry solutions at Microsoft, on Tuesday, March 24, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The discussion will focus on the emergence of Agentic Commerce and the growing strategic partnership between Rezolve Ai and Microsoft as retailers seek AI-powered solutions that drive smarter consumer engagement, stronger conversion and more efficient digital commerce.

Fireside Chat Details

Title: The Age of Agentic Commerce – Challenges and Opportunities with Microsoft and Rezolve

Date: Tuesday, March 24, 2026

Time: 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Location: Ritz Carlton Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, California



A live webcast of the fireside chat can be found on the Rezolve Ai Investor Relations website at https://investor.rezolve.com/. A replay will be posted shortly after the event. Participants can also join by directly accessing the webcast link (here).

Mr. Wagner will also host one-on-one meetings with investors over the two-day event. Investors who wish to request a meeting with Rezolve Ai should contact their Roth representative.



About Rezolve Ai

Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) is an industry leader in AI-powered solutions, specializing in enhancing customer engagement, operational efficiency, and revenue growth. The Brain Suite delivers advanced tools that harness artificial intelligence to optimize processes, improve decision-making, and enable seamless digital experiences. For more information, visit www.rezolve.com .

Investor Contact

investors@rezolve.com

Media Contact

Rezolve Ai

Urmee Khan - Global Head of Communications

urmeekhan@rezolve.com

+44 7576 094 040