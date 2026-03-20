Saudi Housing Platform Highlights This Year’s Campaign Outcomes

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jood Eskan, Saudi Arabia’s housing platform, is highlighting the outcomes of this year’s annual “Aljood Minna Wafeena” campaign (“Generosity is from us and within us”), through which total contributions exceeded SAR 1.4 billion (approximately CAD 512.0 million), helping secure more than 8,000 homes for eligible families across the Kingdom.

Associated with Ramadan, the annual campaign reflects values of generosity, solidarity, and community participation in housing support. It has also reflected broad national engagement and continued support from the Kingdom’s leadership for housing assistance and social solidarity.

Beyond campaign totals, the significance also lies in the fact that success should not be measured only through headline figures such as donations collected or applications processed, but through whether families achieve lasting housing stability over time.

This model reflects a more structured approach, combining community giving with governance measures, digital processes, and operational transparency. As part of Saudi Arabia’s non-profit housing ecosystem, it has drawn attention for outlining how contributions are handled and how beneficiary data is protected within an organised framework.

It also reflects an emphasis on accountability in housing support. The conversation is no longer limited to how much support is delivered, but also to how success is defined, how public trust is maintained, and whether systems are designed to create lasting impact.

As public engagement around charitable giving intensifies during Ramadan, this approach highlights how community participation and structured governance can work together to deliver housing support in a more measurable and durable way.

In the end, the most important housing outcome is not only how much was raised, but how many families were able to move toward secure and lasting housing.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fe64b92f-3ce2-41a5-9994-6a06767b4d0c