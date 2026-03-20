The Metals Company Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Corporate Update Conference Call for Friday, March 27, 2026 

NEW YORK, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TMC the metals company Inc. (Nasdaq: TMC) (“TMC” or the “Company”), a leading developer of the world’s largest estimated undeveloped resource of critical metals essential to energy, defense, manufacturing and infrastructure, today announced that it will host a conference call on Friday, March 27, 2026, to provide an update on fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results and recent corporate developments.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Conference Call Details

Date: Friday, March 27, 2026 Time: 08:00 a.m. ET Audio-only Dial-in: Register Here Virtual webcast with slides: Register Here

The virtual webcast will be available for replay in the ‘Investors’ tab of the Company’s website under ‘Investors’ > ‘Media’ > ‘ Events and Presentations ’, approximately two hours after the event.

The Metals Company is a developer of lower-impact critical metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules, on a dual mission: (1) supply metals for energy, defense, manufacturing and infrastructure with net positive impacts compared to conventional production routes and (2) trace, recover and recycle the metals we supply to help create a metal commons that can be used in perpetuity. The Company has conducted more than a decade of research into the environmental and social impacts of offshore nodule collection and onshore processing. More information is available at www.metals.co.

Contacts

Media | media@metals.co

Investors | investors@metals.co