Erdene Provides Notice of Release of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results and Conference Call

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Erdene Resource Development Corp. (TSX:ERD; MSE:ERDN; OTCQX: ERDCF) ("Erdene" or the "Company") announces that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results on March 24, 2026, after market hours.

Conference Call & Webcast

Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company’s operating and financial results, and current business initiatives on Wednesday, March 25, 2025, at 9:00 AM Eastern Time. The webcast will be accessible at the following link: HERE

A replay of the webcast will be available at the same link for one year after the event. The dial-in numbers for the conference call are as follows:

North America (toll free): 1-800-717-1738

Overseas or local (Toronto): 1-289-514-5100

About Erdene

Erdene Resource Development Corp. is a Canada-based resource company producing gold at the high-grade, low-cost Bayan Khundii Gold Mine in underexplored and highly prospective Mongolia. The Company has interests in a portfolio of precious and base metal projects near the Bayan Khundii Gold Mine in the Khundii Minerals District, which provides a robust organic growth pipeline. Erdene Resource Development Corp. is listed on the Toronto (“ERD”) and the Mongolian stock (“ERDN”) exchanges and OTCQX Market (“ERDCF”). Further information is available at www.erdene.com. Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information.

NO REGULATORY AUTHORITY HAS APPROVED OR DISAPPROVED THE CONTENTS OF THIS RELEASE

Erdene Contact Information

Peter C. Akerley, President and CEO, or

Robert Jenkins, CFO