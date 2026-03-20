GeoCue Announces 2025 Distributor Award Winners

Huntsville, AL, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GeoCue, a leader in TrueView geospatial hardware and LP360 point cloud processing software, today announced the winners of its 2025 GeoCue Distributor Awards, recognizing four outstanding distributor partners for their achievements in sales performance, growth, partnership, and customer success.

The 2025 GeoCue Distributor Awards continue a tradition of recognizing distributor excellence. These annual awards celebrate the organizations whose commitment, expertise, and execution helped drive shared success across the GeoCue network in 2025.

This year’s award recipients are Precision Laser Instruments, Seiler, Earl Dudley, and Navigation Electronics, Inc. Each organization was recognized for its distinct contributions to strengthening the GeoCue brand through customer support, market development, sales momentum, and trusted partnership.

“We are proud to recognize our top distributors from 2025, whose dedication, performance, and support continue to make a meaningful impact across the GeoCue business,” said Frank Darmayan, CEO of GeoCue. “These partners do far more than deliver strong results. They represent our solutions with professionalism, support our customers with excellence, and help extend the reach and reputation of the GeoCue brand every day.”

The 2025 Partnership Excellence Award was presented to Precision Laser Instruments. This award recognizes a single independent distributor that demonstrated exceptional dedication in 2025 through strong collaboration, customer support, trusted partnership, and effective sales and marketing efforts that helped strengthen the GeoCue brand in the market.

Precision Laser Instruments has built a strong reputation for supporting surveying and geospatial professionals with dependable equipment, knowledgeable service, and trusted expertise. Their team continues to be a valued GeoCue partner through strong collaboration, a commitment to customer success, and consistent efforts to help grow the GeoCue brand in the market.

The 2025 Outstanding Growth Award was presented to Seiler. This award recognizes a single independent distributor that achieved exceptional business growth in 2025 through strong market performance, dedicated partnership, effective sales execution, and a continued commitment to customer success.

Seiler is a highly respected organization with a long history of serving geospatial professionals through quality solutions, strong technical support, and trusted customer relationships. In 2025, Seiler achieved exceptional business growth while continuing to demonstrate dedicated partnership and effective sales execution on behalf of the GeoCue brand. GeoCue also congratulates the Seiler team on the acquisition of NEI and looks forward to continued success across their expanded region.

The 2025 Outstanding Sales Performance Award was presented to Earl Dudley. This award recognizes a single independent distributor that delivered exceptional business momentum in 2025 through outstanding year-over-year growth, strong market performance, and continued commitment to partnership, customer success, and sales execution.

Earl Dudley has long been recognized as a trusted partner in the geospatial market, known for strong customer relationships, dependable support, and a commitment to delivering the right solutions for the job. In 2025, the organization demonstrated exceptional sales momentum and continued market success, making it a deserving recipient of the 2025 Outstanding Sales Performance Award.

“We are very fortunate to work with incredible partners who not only understand our product portfolio and software, but also have the expertise to communicate that value to new customers and help grow the GeoCue footprint,” said Vivien Heriard-Dubreuil, CEO of mdGroup, GeoCue’s parent company. “We are honored to recognize their achievements and grateful for the role they play in strengthening our business around the world.”

The 2025 Best Performance Award was presented to Navigation Electronics, Inc. This award recognizes a single independent distributor that delivered the strongest sales performance in 2025 while also demonstrating outstanding overall achievement through strong market impact, superior customer service and support, committed partnership, and effective sales and marketing execution.

Year after year, NEI has demonstrated exceptional performance in representing GeoCue hardware and software solutions. Their team has consistently delivered strong sales results while also providing outstanding customer service, trusted partnership, and effective sales and marketing execution. This year’s Best Performance Award recognizes NEI for delivering the strongest sales performance in 2025 while continuing to make a meaningful impact across the market.

GeoCue also congratulates NEI on its recent strategic transition, with territories in Louisiana, Arkansas, and Mississippi now supported by Seiler Gulf. GeoCue is proud to see NEI’s legacy continue through a highly respected organization, with the same trusted team members remaining in place to support customers and strengthen service across the region.

“We thank all of our dealers, who work very hard to support the GeoCue portfolio, and we are pleased to extend these 2025 Distributor Awards to those who achieved the very best in sales, growth, and performance this past year,” said Vincent Legrand, Vice President of Global Sales at GeoCue. “Their commitment to our customers and to the GeoCue brand is deeply appreciated. Very well done to all of this year’s winners.”

About GeoCue

GeoCue brings geospatial experts the very best in drone, mobile, and land surveying equipment, geospatial point cloud software, workflow, training, and support for high-accuracy LiDAR and Imagery 3D mapping to help civil engineering and surveying professionals achieve successful data collection, processing, and management.

With TrueView LiDAR/Imaging sensors and LP360 point cloud data processing software, we are the leader in LiDAR mapping processing in North America, able to meet customers where they are in terms of technology, adoption, budget, and resources.

To learn more about GeoCue, visit www.geocue.com.

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