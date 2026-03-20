iMDx to Release Fourth Quarter 2025 Results on March 26, 2026 and Attend Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insight Molecular Diagnostics Inc., (Nasdaq: IMDX), (iMDx), today announced that it will report fourth quarter 2025 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, March 26, 2026. iMDx will host a live Zoom webinar to discuss the company's financial results at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET that same day.

The live webinar to discuss financial results, followed by Q&A, will be accessible via registration at the following link: iMDx Q4 2025 Earnings Webinar.

An archived replay will be available after the call concludes on iMDx’s website within the Investors/Events & Presentations section here.

Attendance at 25th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

Separately, on April 15th, Chief Executive Officer Josh Riggs and Chief Financial Officer Andrea James will attend the 25th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference, taking place from April 13-16, 2026.

Event: 25th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

Presentation Date: April 15, 2026

Format: Virtual fireside chat

Webcast: Click here

iMDx management will also be conducting one-on-one meetings with investors at the conference. Investors wishing to book a meeting are encouraged to reach out to their Needham sales representative.

About Insight Molecular Diagnostics Inc.

Insight Molecular Diagnostics is a pioneering diagnostics technology company whose mission is to democratize access to novel molecular diagnostic testing to improve patient outcomes. Investors may visit https://investors.imdxinc.com/ for more information.

GraftAssureCore™, GraftAssureIQ™, GraftAssureDx™, VitaGraft™, GraftAssure™, DetermaIO™, and DetermaCNI™ are trademarks of Insight Molecular Diagnostics Inc.

Investor Contact:

Alexandra Grossman

LifeSci Advisors LLC

alex@lifesciadvisors.com