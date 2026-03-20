NexZen Extracts Launches Premium THCa Flower Bundles

Shenandoah, Texas, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexZen Extracts, a growing name in the hemp-derived cannabis space, has officially announced the launch of its Premium THCa Flower Bundles, a thoughtfully curated collection designed to enhance convenience, flavor exploration, and overall user experience.

With increasing consumer demand for high-quality cannabis products, NexZen Extracts continues to innovate by introducing bundles that combine some of the best THCa flower strains into carefully crafted sets. Each bundle is designed around a specific mood, lifestyle, or experience—ranging from relaxation and creativity to social engagement and focus.

Introducing the NexZen Bundle Collection

The newly launched bundle lineup includes a diverse range of options tailored to different preferences and occasions:

Intimate Nights Bundle

Featuring Cap Junky, Ice Cream Cake, and White Runtz, this bundle is designed for relaxed, cozy evenings and smooth, flavorful sessions.

The Anxiety Ease Bundle

A balanced trio of Blue Dream, Wedding Cake, and Sour Diesel, ideal for those seeking calm and clarity in their daily routine.

Lights Out Pack (For Sleep)

With Purple Oreoz, Mendo Breath, and Garlic Breath, this bundle focuses on deep relaxation and nighttime comfort.

Creative Boost Pack

Combining Jack Herer, Sour Diesel, and Blue Dream, this bundle is curated for inspiration, productivity, and daytime energy.

Social Buzz Bundle

Featuring Unicorn Candy, Gelato 45, and Trop Cherry, this bundle is perfect for social settings and uplifting experiences.

NexZen Passion Pack

A flavor-rich combination of Lemon Cherry Gelato, Pink Lemonade, and Trop Cherry, crafted for users who enjoy vibrant terpene profiles.

Mind Melt Bundle

Including Cap Junky, White Runtz, and Gelato 45, this bundle delivers a potent and full-bodied cannabis experience.

Dream Catcher Pack

With Gush Mintz, Trop Cherry, and Ice Cream Cake, this bundle is ideal for unwinding and enjoying calm evenings.

The Happy Hour

A smooth and balanced trio of Gelato 45, Ice Cream Cake, and Lemon Cherry Gelato, designed for relaxed, feel-good sessions.

Rise & Thrive Pack

Featuring Cap Junky, Purple Oreoz, and Sour Diesel, this bundle is tailored for focus, energy, and productivity throughout the day.

Exclusive Offers and Rewards at NexZen Extracts

To make the experience even more rewarding, NexZen Extracts is offering a range of exclusive deals and loyalty benefits for its customers:

30% Off on Signup

Subscribe to the NexZen Extracts email list and enjoy 30% off your first order .

Subscribe to the NexZen Extracts email list and enjoy . 25% Discount with Code CALM25

Use code CALM25 to get 25% off your purchase .

Valid for a limited time (2 weeks).

Use code to get . Valid for a limited time (2 weeks). Subscribe & Save Program

Choose weekly or monthly subscriptions and unlock additional discounts and convenience on your favorite products.

Choose weekly or monthly subscriptions and unlock on your favorite products. Loyalty Rewards – Earn Zen Points

Earn 3 Zen Points for every $1 spent on NexZen Extracts products.

Earn on NexZen Extracts products. Redeem Points for Discounts

Use your points to save more — 100 points = $1 discount.

These offers are designed to give customers more value, more savings, and a better overall shopping experience with every purchase.

A New Way to Experience THCa Flower

THCa flower has been gaining significant traction among cannabis enthusiasts for its purity, potency, and versatility. As consumers become more educated about the benefits of THCa flower, there is a growing demand for products that offer both quality and variety.

Recognizing this shift, NexZen Extracts developed its bundle lineup to simplify the selection process while delivering premium-quality flower. Instead of choosing individual strains, customers can now explore multiple top-tier strains in one package, making it easier to discover new favorites and enjoy a more dynamic experience.

Each bundle is crafted using high-quality THCa flower known for its rich terpene profiles, smooth smoke, and consistent cannabinoid content.

Focus on Quality, Variety, and Value

Each NexZen Extracts bundle is built around three core principles: quality, variety, and value.

By combining multiple premium strains into one package, customers not only gain access to some of the best THCa flower options available, but also benefit from a more cost-effective way to explore different terpene profiles and effects.

“Our goal with these bundles was simple,” said a spokesperson from NexZen Extracts. “We wanted to create a product that makes it easier for customers to enjoy premium THCa flower without overthinking their choices. Each bundle is curated with purpose—whether it’s relaxation, creativity, or social enjoyment.”

Why THCa Flower Is Gaining Popularity

THCa flower is increasingly recognized for offering a more natural and full-spectrum cannabis experience. Unlike heavily processed products, THCa flower retains the plant’s original cannabinoid and terpene profile, delivering a richer and more authentic experience.

Many consumers are exploring the benefits of THCa flower, which include:

A more natural cannabis experience

Rich terpene-driven flavor profiles

Versatile consumption methods

Smooth and consistent effects

As awareness grows, more users are seeking high-quality THCa products that deliver both flavor and performance. NexZen Extracts aims to meet this demand by offering products that prioritize purity, consistency, and overall experience.

A Step Forward for NexZen Extracts

The launch of the Premium THCa Flower Bundles marks a significant step forward for NexZen Extracts as it continues to expand its product offerings and strengthen its position in the cannabis market.

By focusing on curated experiences rather than just individual products, the brand is aligning with modern consumer preferences—where convenience, customization, and quality all play a key role.

With this launch, NexZen Extracts not only introduces a new product line but also sets a new standard for how cannabis products can be packaged and experienced.

About NexZen Extracts

NexZen Extracts is a cannabis brand dedicated to providing high-quality hemp-derived products designed for relaxation, balance, and overall well-being. With a strong focus on quality, transparency, and innovation, NexZen Extracts offers a range of products including THCa flower, gummies, and other cannabinoid-based solutions.

The brand is committed to helping consumers discover better ways to enjoy cannabis through carefully crafted products that deliver consistency and value.

Availability

The new THCa Flower Bundles are now available through NexZen Extracts . Customers can explore the full range of bundles and choose options that best match their preferences and lifestyle.



