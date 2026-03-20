Biopsy Devices Market Size Projected to Reach USD 5.08 Billion by 2035; Increasing Incidence of Cancer to Drive Market Growth Globally – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biopsy Devices Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, The Biopsy Devices Market size is valued at USD 2.73 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 5.08 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.52% during 2026–2035. Strong market growth is anticipated between 2026 and 2035 due to factors such as rising cancer incidence, increased demand for minimally invasive diagnostic procedures, growing acceptance of image-guided techniques, and developing healthcare infrastructure.

Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size in 2025: USD 2.73 Billion

Market Size by 2035: USD 5.08 Billion

CAGR: 6.52% from 2026 to 2035

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2035

Historical Data: 2022–2024





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The U.S. Biopsy Devices Market has been valued at USD 0.95 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 1.62 Billion in 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.62% from 2026 to 2035. The high incidence of cancer, a sophisticated healthcare system, and the acceptance of minimally invasive, image-guided biopsy techniques are the market's main drivers.

Rising Cancer Incidence and Growing Demand for Minimally Invasive Diagnostics Drive Market Growth Globally

For improved outcomes, hospitals, diagnostic facilities, and clinics are increasingly utilizing cutting-edge technologies, such as vacuum-assisted, MRI-guided, and image-guided biopsy procedures. These technologies are expanding due to improvements in safety, image guidance, and precision sampling.

High Device Costs and Limited Reimbursement Policies Drive Market Growth Globally

Access to cutting-edge technologies may be restricted by these financial issues, particularly in low- and middle-income nations. Low patient and physician acceptance is also influenced by the dangers of image-guided treatments, including bleeding, infection, and discomfort. Another obstacle to image-guided processes is the shortage of qualified personnel in emerging economies. Another factor driving competitiveness is the availability of substitute diagnostic techniques, like liquid biopsy.

Major Players Listed in this Report:

Hologic, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

Cook Group Incorporated

Argon Medical Devices

Boston Scientific Corporation

Gallini Medical

TSK Laboratory Europe

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Medtronic plc

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

INRAD Inc.

Olympus Corporation

Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

IZI Medical Products

Danaher Corporation

Devicor Medical Products (Leica Biosystems/Danaher)

C.R. Bard (BD)

Stryker Corporation

Siemens Healthineers

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type

Needle Based Biopsy Guns held the largest market share of 43.25% in 2025 as these devices are widely used in the detection of breast, prostate, and lung cancers. Biopsy Guidance System are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.63% during 2026–2035 due to increased demand for precision medicine, integration with various imaging modalities, such as MRI and ultrasound, and adoption of AI-assisted guidance systems.

By Guidance Technique

Ultrasound-Guided Biopsy dominated with 32.71% market share in 2025 due to its widespread use in breast, thyroid, and soft tissue diagnostics. MRI-Guided Biopsy are projected to record the fastest CAGR of 8.91% through 2026–2035 as growth in this segment is fueled by the demand for precision medicine, an increase in prostate and breast cancer, and technological improvements in MRI-guided biopsy devices.

By Application

Breast Biopsy accounted for the highest market share of 36.45% in 2025 driven by the large prevalence rate of breast cancer worldwide and the popularity of screening programs. Prostate Biopsy are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 20.76% during the forecast period due to the increasing rate of prostate cancer and the use of MRI technology.

By End-User

Hospitals & Clinics dominated with a 53.11% share in 2025 due to high patient volume, sophisticated facilities, and widespread adoption of minimally invasive biopsy procedures. Diagnostics & Imaging Centres are anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 7.74% through 2026–2035 owing to the increased demand for outpatient diagnostics, image-guided biopsy procedures, and the trend in the health system towards specialized facilities for diagnosis.

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Biopsy Devices Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Needle Based Biopsy Guns

Biopsy Guidance System

Biopsy Needles

Biopsy Forceps

Others

By Guidance Technique

Ultrasound-Guided Biopsy

MRI-Guided Biopsy

CT-Guided Biopsy

Stereotactic-Guided Biopsy

Others

By Application

Breast Biopsy

Prostate Biopsy

Lung Biopsy

Others

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic & Imaging Centres

Academic & Research Institutes

Others

Regional Insights:

The North America biopsy devices market dominates globally, driven by rising cancer cases, well-established healthcare infrastructure, and high adoption of minimally invasive diagnostic procedures.

The Asia Pacific market for biopsy devices is the fastest-growing market worldwide. The rising incidence of cancer cases, modernization of healthcare infrastructure, and the increased preference for minimally invasive diagnostic procedures are contributing factors to the high growth rate of the Asia Pacific market.

Recent Developments:

In 2025, Hologic Inc breast biopsy portfolio accounted for a significant share of global procedures, reinforcing its leadership in minimally invasive cancer diagnostics and patient-centric care.

In 2025, Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (BD) biopsy devices were utilized across thousands of hospitals and clinics, making it a cornerstone provider in minimally invasive diagnostic solutions.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

ADOPTION & USAGE METRICS – helps you understand utilization trends across needle-based and vacuum-assisted biopsy devices, adoption of image-guided systems, and the shift toward minimally invasive and AI-assisted procedures.

– helps you understand utilization trends across needle-based and vacuum-assisted biopsy devices, adoption of image-guided systems, and the shift toward minimally invasive and AI-assisted procedures. OPERATIONAL & PERFORMANCE BENCHMARKS – helps you evaluate procedure time, tissue sampling accuracy, device reliability, complication rates, and the efficiency impact of disposable accessories.

– helps you evaluate procedure time, tissue sampling accuracy, device reliability, complication rates, and the efficiency impact of disposable accessories. TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION INSIGHTS – helps you track adoption of integrated imaging systems, growth in MRI-compatible and vacuum-assisted devices, and advancements in automation, miniaturization, and tissue preservation.

– helps you track adoption of integrated imaging systems, growth in MRI-compatible and vacuum-assisted devices, and advancements in automation, miniaturization, and tissue preservation. CLINICAL SAFETY & PRECISION METRICS – helps you assess patient safety outcomes, reduction in procedural risks, and improvements in diagnostic accuracy through advanced biopsy technologies.

– helps you assess patient safety outcomes, reduction in procedural risks, and improvements in diagnostic accuracy through advanced biopsy technologies. END-USE & DEMAND ANALYSIS – helps you identify adoption trends across hospitals, diagnostic centres, and specialty clinics, along with the impact of rising cancer screening programs on device demand.

– helps you identify adoption trends across hospitals, diagnostic centres, and specialty clinics, along with the impact of rising cancer screening programs on device demand. REGIONAL & MARKET EXPANSION INSIGHTS – helps you understand geographic demand variations and growth opportunities driven by increasing adoption in emerging healthcare markets and oncology-focused facilities.

Biopsy Devices Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 2.73 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 5.08 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.52% From 2026 to 2033 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. Statistical Insights & Trends Reporting

5. Biopsy Devices Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Product Type

6. Biopsy Devices Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Guidance Technique

7. Biopsy Devices Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Application

8. Biopsy Devices Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By End User

9. Biopsy Devices Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Region

10. Competitive Landscape

11. Analyst Recommendations

12. Assumptions

13. Disclaimer

14. Appendix

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