Green Ammonia Market to Surpass USD 124.15 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Green Ammonia Market size was valued at USD 0.52 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 124.15 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 72.9%.

The global market for green ammonia trend reflects a structural shift in ammonia production from fossil-fuel-based steam methane reforming toward water electrolysis powered by renewable energy. The growth of the market is driven by tightening carbon regulations, national net-zero commitments, and growing demand for green fertilizers and clean maritime fuel.

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The U.S. Green Ammonia Market is estimated at USD 0.23 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 54.19 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 73.4% from 2026 to 2035.

With the Inflation Reduction Act's clean hydrogen production tax credit of up to USD 3 per kilogram, regional hydrogen hub designations that include ammonia as an end use, and an abundance of wind and solar resources in the Gulf Coast, Midwest, and Southwest, the U.S. is positioned as both a major production hub and a potential exporter of green ammonia.

Government Decarbonization Mandates and Renewable Energy Cost Reductions are Boosting Market Growth Globally

As national hydrogen strategies in the EU, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and India provide policy certainty that enables long-term project financing for green ammonia facilities that require 15–20-year offtake agreements to reach final investment decision, government decarbonization mandates and cost reductions for renewable energy take center stage as growth drivers for the green ammonia market share. Green ammonia imports from low-cost production zones in the Middle East, North Africa, and Australia are in high demand and the CBAM carbon border adjustment mechanism, which will go into full effect in 2026. Concurrently, the cost of renewable electricity for dedicated solar and wind projects in MENA and Australia has dropped below USD 30 per megawatt-hour in a number of locations.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Technology

The alkaline water electrolysis segment accounted for the largest revenue share of approximately 48.56% in 2025, owing to its commercial maturity, lower capital cost relative to PEM systems, and compatibility with the steady-state. The solid oxide electrolysis segment is projected to achieve the highest CAGR of approximately 31.7% over the 2026–2035 period, driven by its substantially higher electrical efficiency compared to conventional electrolyzers.

By Capacity

By 2025, the large-scale segment contributed the dominant revenue share of 55.40%, driven by the project economics of green ammonia production that strongly favor scale globally. The medium-scale segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of approximately 74.2% between 2026 and 2035, as technology maturation, modular electrolyzer packages, and government support programs for domestic green fertilizer production in Europe, North America, and South Asia are enabling commercially viable mid-sized facilities of 50–500 tonnes per day capacity that serve regional agricultural customers without requiring long-distance export logistics.

By Application

By 2025, the fertilizer segment contributed the largest revenue share of 46.00%, as agricultural ammonia demand accounts for approximately 80% of global conventional ammonia consumption. The transportation segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of approximately 78.5% between 2026 and 2035, driven by increasing adoption of ammonia as a maritime bunker fuel following the IMO’s 2023 GHG Strategy.

By End-Use Industry

The agriculture segment accounted for the largest share of the green ammonia market with approximately 44.30% in 2025, reflecting the fertilizer sector’s role as the primary end market for ammonia globally. The energy segment is projected to register the fastest growth with a CAGR of approximately 80.1% throughout the 2026–2035 forecast period, as Japan’s METI-backed ammonia co-firing program scales from demonstration to commercial deployment across the country’s coal-fired power fleet.

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Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the green ammonia market with a CAGR of approximately 80%, driven by Japan’s and South Korea’s state-backed import mandates for green ammonia for power generation co-firing and India’s National Green Hydrogen Mission targeting five million tonnes of green hydrogen production annually by 2035.

North America held a revenue share of approximately 28.64% in the green ammonia market in 2025, supported by the Inflation Reduction Act’s clean hydrogen production tax credit of up to USD 3 per kilogram that provides a direct cost subsidy for electrolytic green ammonia production, seven federally designated regional hydrogen hub awards that include ammonia in their production and end-use scope.

Key Players:

Yara International ASA

Siemens Energy AG

CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

ThyssenKrupp AG (Uhde)

Nel ASA

ITM Power PLC

ACME Group

AM Green Ammonia (Greenko ZeroC)

BASF SE

Haldor Topsoe A/S (Topsoe)

ENGIE SA

Ørsted A/S

Fertiberia S.A.

Nutrien Ltd.

EverWind Fuels

Scatec ASA

Iberdrola S.A.

John Cockerill Hydrogen

Linde plc

ACWA Power

Recent Developments:

In June 2024, Yara International ASA officially opened its 24 MW renewable hydrogen plant at Herøya, Norway, built by Linde Engineering using ITM Power PEM electrolyzers, producing 20,500 metric tons of green ammonia annually to supply low-carbon fertilizers under the Yara Climate Choice brand and cutting 41,000 tonnes of CO₂ emissions per year.

In 2024, Siemens Energy continued expanding its electrolyzer manufacturing capacity in Berlin as part of a multi-year scaling program targeting 3 GW of annual PEM electrolyzer production, supporting growing green ammonia project pipelines in Europe, the Middle East, and North America that have specified Silyzer systems in their electrolysis plant designs.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Production Capacity & Electrolyzer Metrics – helps you understand global electrolyzer installation trends by technology, green ammonia production cost structures, and renewable energy input pricing across key regions, enabling accurate cost competitiveness analysis.

– helps you understand global electrolyzer installation trends by technology, green ammonia production cost structures, and renewable energy input pricing across key regions, enabling accurate cost competitiveness analysis. Policy & Regulatory Landscape – helps you evaluate the impact of national hydrogen strategies, IMO decarbonization targets, IRA tax credits, and CBAM regulations on market growth and cross-border trade economics.

– helps you evaluate the impact of national hydrogen strategies, IMO decarbonization targets, IRA tax credits, and CBAM regulations on market growth and cross-border trade economics. Project Pipeline & Investment Tracker – helps you track announced, under-construction, and operational capacity along with FID activity, capital commitments, and project development timelines, providing visibility into future supply expansion.

– helps you track announced, under-construction, and operational capacity along with FID activity, capital commitments, and project development timelines, providing visibility into future supply expansion. Offtake & Commercialization Metrics – helps you assess offtake agreement coverage and demand certainty for upcoming projects, reducing investment risk and highlighting bankable opportunities.

– helps you assess offtake agreement coverage and demand certainty for upcoming projects, reducing investment risk and highlighting bankable opportunities. End-Use Demand & Adoption Trends – helps you identify green ammonia penetration across fertilizers, maritime fuel applications, and power generation, including co-firing adoption in key markets like Japan and South Korea.

– helps you identify green ammonia penetration across fertilizers, maritime fuel applications, and power generation, including co-firing adoption in key markets like Japan and South Korea. Price Dynamics & Competitive Positioning – helps you analyze green vs. gray ammonia price differentials, regional cost variations, and long-term competitiveness driven by electrolyzer cost decline and energy pricing trends.

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