Snail Games Leverages GDC 2026 Momentum to Drive Portfolio Growth Through Steam Spring Sale 2026 Featuring ARK: Survival Ascended, Echoes of Elysium, and Bellwright

CULVER CITY, Calif., March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) (“Snail Games” or the “Company”), a leading global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, returned from an impactful showing at GDC 2026, where the Company unveiled major content updates to the ARK franchise, announced a new Wandering Wizard indie title Gobby Gang , and highlighted key milestones achieved across its current portfolio, including reaching the 1-million-unit-sold benchmark for Bellwright and increasing Echoes of Elysium’s positive rating by over 50% within 3 months of Early Access launch. Building on the excitement generated at GDC, Snail Games is bringing that momentum directly to players by featuring ARK titles, Bellwright, Echoes of Elysium, among others in the Steam Spring Sale.

As part of the Steam Spring Sale, Snail Games is offering discounts across a selection of its standout titles, including ARK: Survival Ascended (75% off), PixARK (57% off), Bellwright (34% off), Echoes of Elysium (20% off) and many more. The promotion provides players with an opportunity to engage with both newly showcased experiences and proven fan-favorites, expanding access to the Company’s diverse lineup while capitalizing on increased seasonal traffic across the Steam platform.

Seasonal sales remain a critical driver of visibility and unit growth, particularly when paired with the heightened awareness generated by industry events like GDC. By aligning its promotional strategy with key market moments, Snail Games aims to amplify discovery, convert interest into sales, and reinforce the long-term value of its IP portfolio among both new and returning players.



For creators interested in collaborating with any Snail Games’ titles please reach out to creatordirect@noiz.gg



About Snail, Inc.

Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) is a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment for consumers around the world, with a premier portfolio of premium games designed for use on a variety of platforms, including consoles, PCs, and mobile devices. For more information, please visit: https://snail.com/



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “should,” “plan,” “intend,” “may,” “predict,” “continue,” “estimate” and “potential,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Snail leveraging GDC 2026 momentum to drive portfolio growth through Steam Spring Sale 2026 Featuring ARK: Survival Ascended, Echoes of Elysium, and Bellwright; Snail Games aiming to amplify discovery, convert interest into sales, and reinforce the long-term value of its IP portfolio among both new and returning players by aligning its promotional strategy with key market moments, and assumptions underlying any of the foregoing.

Further information on risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect Snail’s financial results and business include Snail’s ability to continue the momentum to drive portfolio growth; its ability to amplify discovery, convert interest into sales, and reinforce the long-term value of its IP portfolio ; and the risks that are included in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) from time to time, including its annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed, or to be filed, with the SEC. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements, as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to Snail, and Snail does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.