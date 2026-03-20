Organ Preservation Market Size to Reach USD 547.41 Million by 2035; Rising Transplant Procedures and Advances in Preservation Technologies Driving Market Growth – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organ Preservation Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, The Organ Preservation Market size is valued at USD 311.36 Million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 574.41 Million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.36% during 2026–2035. The organ preservation market is expected to grow steadily between 2026 and 2035 due to a number of factors, including an increase in organ transplant procedures, an increase in the frequency of organ failure, the adoption of machine perfusion technologies, and the expansion of healthcare infrastructure.

Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size in 2025: USD 311.36 Million

Market Size by 2035: USD 574.31 Million

CAGR: 6.36% from 2026 to 2035

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2035

Historical Data: 2022–2024





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The U.S. Organ Preservation Market is projected to grow from USD 99.17 Million in 2025 to USD 183.83 Million by 2035, at a CAGR of 6.60%. Growth is fueled by a rise in organ transplant procedures, a high rate of machine perfusion and advanced preservation technology adoption, a robust healthcare system, and continuous investments in transplant facilities and preservation technology.

Rising Organ Transplant Procedures to Augment Market Expansion Globally

The two main factors driving the organ preservation market's growth are the rise in organ transplant operations and the incidence of organ failure. Advanced organ preservation procedures, such as machine perfusion techniques, are increasingly being used by hospitals, transplant centers, and organ procurement organizations to improve the viability of the organs and increase the likelihood of successful transplants. The market for organ preservation is expanding because to advancements in storage media and hypothermic and normothermic perfusion methods.

Major Players Listed in this Report:

TransMedics Group, Inc.

XVIVO Perfusion AB

OrganOx Limited

Paragonix Technologies, Inc.

Institut Georges Lopez (IGL)

Bridge to Life Ltd.

Dr. Franz Köhler Chemie GmbH

BioLife Solutions, Inc.

Organ Recovery Systems (ORS)

Preservation Solutions, Inc.

Waters Medical Systems LLC

Lifeline Scientific, Inc.

21st Century Medicine, Inc.

Global Transplant Solutions (GTS)

Accu-Temp Products, Inc.

Carnamedica

Shanghai Genext Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

Transonic Systems Inc.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc.

Medtronic plc

Segmentation Analysis:

By Preservation Solution

University of Wisconsin (UW) held the largest market share of 40.38% in 2025 owing to its effectiveness in the preservation of multiple organs, especially kidneys and livers. Custodiol HTK is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.84% during 2026–2035 owing to the increasing need for cost-effective, single-dose organ preservation.

By Preservation Method

Static Cold Storage (SCS) dominated with 52.15% market share in 2025 due to its ease and cost-effectiveness. Normothermic Machine Perfusion (NMP) is projected to record the fastest CAGR of 7.56% through 2026–2035 due to developments in assessing the viability of organs and successful outcomes in transplant procedures.

By Organ Type

Kidney accounted for the highest market share of 48.56% in 2025 due to the high volume of transplant procedures and increasing prevalence of chronic kidney diseases. Liver is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period driven by increase in cases of liver failure, hepatitis, and cirrhosis, and advancements in preservation techniques.

By End-User

Hospitals held the largest share of 72.56% in 2025 due to the key role played in the process of organ transplant and the availability of advanced facilities for preservation. Transplant Centers are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period due to the key focus on the process of organ transplant and the availability of advanced facilities for preservation.

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Organ Preservation Market Segmentation

By Preservation Solution

University of Wisconsin (UW) Solution

Custodiol HTK (Histidine-Tryptophan-Ketoglutarate)

Perfadex

Celsior

By Preservation Method

Static Cold Storage (SCS)

Machine Perfusion

Hypothermic Machine Perfusion (HMP)

Normothermic Machine Perfusion (NMP)

By Organ Type

Kidney

Liver

Heart

Lungs

Pancreas

By End User

Hospitals

Transplant Centers

Organ Procurement Organizations (OPOs)

Regional Insights:

With a 39.45% market share in 2025, the North American organ preservation market is in a dominant position. This is owing to the high volume of organ transplant procedures, and the highly developed healthcare infrastructure, present in the United States and Canada. The industry has grown as a result of the widespread use of organ preservation methods, such as improved machine perfusion and UW solution.

The fastest-growing market is the Asia-Pacific Organ Preservation Market, which is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.31% between 2026 and 2035. Organ transplant procedures and the rapidly expanding healthcare infrastructure in China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asia are the primary causes of the Asia-Pacific region's rise.

Recent Developments:

In September 2025 , XVIVO announced expanded clinical adoption of its next-generation liver perfusion system across European transplant centers, enhancing organ utilization rates and improving transplant success outcomes.

, XVIVO announced expanded clinical adoption of its next-generation liver perfusion system across European transplant centers, enhancing organ utilization rates and improving transplant success outcomes. In October 2025, Paragonix received regulatory clearance for an advanced organ transport system with enhanced temperature control and monitoring features, improving preservation efficiency and expanding its adoption across transplant programs.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

ADOPTION & USAGE METRICS – helps you understand the adoption of static cold storage vs. machine perfusion, usage trends by organ type, and the growing uptake of portable preservation devices across transplant centers.

– helps you understand the adoption of static cold storage vs. machine perfusion, usage trends by organ type, and the growing uptake of portable preservation devices across transplant centers. OPERATIONAL & PERFORMANCE BENCHMARKS – helps you evaluate preservation time, organ viability success rates, graft survival outcomes, and reduction in cold ischemia time through advanced technologies.

– helps you evaluate preservation time, organ viability success rates, graft survival outcomes, and reduction in cold ischemia time through advanced technologies. CLINICAL OUTCOMES & RISK ANALYSIS – helps you assess rejection rates, failure risks, and overall transplant success linked to different preservation methods and durations.

– helps you assess rejection rates, failure risks, and overall transplant success linked to different preservation methods and durations. TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION INSIGHTS – helps you track adoption of real-time monitoring systems, AI-based viability assessment tools, and advancements in normothermic and transport-based perfusion technologies.

– helps you track adoption of real-time monitoring systems, AI-based viability assessment tools, and advancements in normothermic and transport-based perfusion technologies. END-USE & DEMAND DYNAMICS – helps you identify demand patterns across hospitals, transplant centers, and organ procurement organizations, driven by rising transplant volumes and organ donation rates.

– helps you identify demand patterns across hospitals, transplant centers, and organ procurement organizations, driven by rising transplant volumes and organ donation rates. MARKET EXPANSION & FUTURE OPPORTUNITIES – helps you uncover growth opportunities driven by extended preservation time capabilities, cross-border organ transport, and ongoing clinical advancements.

Organ Preservation Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 311.36 Million Market Size by 2035 USD 574.31 Million CAGR CAGR of 6.36% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. Statistical Insights & Trends Reporting

5. Organ Preservation Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Preservation Solution

6. Organ Preservation Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Preservation Method

7. Organ Preservation Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Organ Type

8. Organ Preservation Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By End-User

9. Organ Preservation Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Region

10. Competitive Landscape

11. Analyst Recommendations

12. Assumptions

13. Disclaimer

14. Appendix

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