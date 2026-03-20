Mutuum Finance Approaches $300M in Testnet Liquidity as V1 Protocol Activity Grows

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance is nearing $300 million in testnet liquidity as activity on its V1 protocol continues to expand on the Sepolia testnet, marking a new milestone for the Ethereum-based DeFi project ahead of mainnet launch. The growth in testnet participation comes alongside steady presale progress, where the project has raised over $20.8 million and attracted more than 19,100 holders of its MUTM token.

V1 Protocol Activity Expands on Sepolia

Mutuum Finance is being built as a decentralized lending and borrowing protocol on Ethereum. The core product is designed to let users supply assets into liquidity pools, borrow against collateral, and interact with a lending system that is already available for testing before the platform goes live on mainnet.

The project’s V1 protocol is currently active on the Sepolia testnet, where users can already explore its core mechanics in a live environment. That includes supplying supported assets, receiving mtTokens as proof of deposit, opening borrowing positions, and testing how different risk settings work inside the protocol. With testnet liquidity now approaching the $300 million level, the platform is showing rising engagement from users who are actively interacting with the product rather than waiting for launch.

Presale Progress Continues Alongside Platform Growth

On the token side, the project has continued to build momentum. The MUTM token is currently priced at $0.04, while the planned launch price remains $0.06. From the total 4 billion token supply, 1.82 billion tokens were allocated to the full presale, and more than 855 million tokens have already been sold. That means close to half of the presale allocation has already been purchased.

The presale has now raised over $20.8 million, and the holder count has grown past 19,100, showing continued participation as the project moves through its current phase. The pricing structure has also followed a clear progression. The token started at $0.01 in phase one and has since advanced to $0.04, which places early participants up 300% from the initial stage. With the launch price set at $0.06, current buyers are still entering below listing level.

From a security standpoint, the token has also been reviewed through CertiK, where it received a token scan score around 90/100. On the protocol side, the lending and borrowing infrastructure has been audited by Halborn, adding another layer of technical validation as development continues.

Utility Behind MUTM and the Buy-and-Distribute Model

A major part of the Mutuum Finance model is that the token is tied to activity on the platform being built. When users supply assets into the protocol, they receive mtTokens, which represent their deposit positions inside the liquidity pools. Those mtTokens accumulate yield over time based on borrowing demand and pool utilization.

Users who stake their mtTokens are also positioned to receive rewards through the project’s planned buy-and-distribute mechanism. Under this structure, part of the fees generated by lending and borrowing activity will be used to purchase MUTM tokens from the open market. Those purchased tokens will then be distributed to mtToken stakers.

This creates a direct connection between protocol usage and token demand. As more activity flows through the platform, more fees can be generated, which can support more market purchases of MUTM. That benefits stakers through token distributions and also adds buying pressure around the token itself.

The model gives MUTM a clearer role inside the platform than a standard presale token with no operational link to product usage. Instead of relying only on launch interest, the token is being positioned to benefit from actual activity inside the lending ecosystem.

Mutuum Finance is approaching $300 million in testnet liquidity at a point when both platform activity and token participation are growing at the same time. With the V1 protocol already live on Sepolia, the presale above $20.8 million, and MUTM still available at $0.04 ahead of its planned $0.06 launch price, the project is continuing to build both product traction and market attention as it moves closer to mainnet.