CETY Engages in Strategic Project Discussions at Bioenergy Association of California Annual Meeting

Company advances California pilot initiative and expands pipeline of waste-to-energy opportunities

IRVINE, CA, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: CETY) (“CETY” or the “Company”), a clean energy company focused on converting waste into renewable energy, announced its participation in the Bioenergy Association of California (BAC) annual meeting held March 17 in Sacramento, where the Company engaged in active project discussions on advancing a California pilot waste-to-clean energy initiative.

CETY’s participation as an active BAC member comes at a time of accelerating demand for technologies that convert organic waste into renewable electricity, pipeline biogas, low-carbon fuels, and renewable hydrogen. CETY is currently evaluating multiple project pathways discussed at the meeting, with several opportunities expected to progress toward formal feasibility assessment and commercial structuring.

“The BAC brings together policy, science, and execution,” said Kam Mahdi, CEO of CETY. “We had productive discussions with multiple stakeholders and are seeing a growing number of opportunities aligned with California’s push toward circular energy systems. Our technologies convert waste into clean energy, creating both environmental and economic value,” said Kam Mahdi, Chief Executive Officer of CETY. “California’s leadership in circular energy systems is creating a strong environment for deployment of solutions like ours. Our technologies convert waste into clean energy, generating customer value while supporting the clean energy transition and environmental sustainability, so there are immediate applications and pressing need for what we can provide.”

The high-level gathering featured leading voices from industry, government, and research, including Dr. Jennifer Pett-Ridge of Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, who leads the Carbon Initiative Team and contributes to projects for the U.S. Department of Energy. Dr. Pett-Ridge has co-authored more than 180 publications, including the landmark works, “Getting to Neutral: Options for Negative Carbon Emissions in California,” and “Roads to Removal,” on carbon dioxide removal in the United States.

Participation in BAC reinforces CETY’s positioning within California’s rapidly evolving clean energy market and supports its broader strategy of building a robust, multi-project development pipeline across key waste-to-energy verticals. At the meeting, CETY connected with municipalities, developers, agricultural operators, and industry stakeholders to explore deployment opportunities for its distributed energy and waste heat recovery solutions. These discussions contribute to a growing pipeline of potential projects aligned with California’s push toward circular energy systems, landfill diversion, and methane reduction.

CETY continues to expand its role in this ecosystem by working with public and private sector partners to identify, structure, and deploy scalable projects that transform waste streams into valuable energy resources. CEO Mahdi said he anticipates advancing a number of discussions initiated at the BAC meeting, including wood waste applications, into formal project evaluations and potential partnerships in the coming quarters.

The Bioenergy Association of California (BAC), established in 2013, convenes a broad coalition of private companies, public agencies, local governments, investors, and nonprofits to advance community-scale bioenergy. Through its leadership across policy, research, development, and deployment, BAC plays a critical role in supporting California’s efforts to reduce methane emissions, divert organic waste from landfills, and build resilient, low-carbon energy infrastructure.

About Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (CETY)

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (CETY) is a rising leader in the net-zero emission revolution by offering eco-friendly green energy solutions, clean energy fuels and alternative electric power for small and mid-sized projects in North America, Europe, and Asia. We deliver power from heat and biomass with net-zero emission and low cost. The Company's principal products are Waste Heat Recovery Solutions using our patented Clean Cycle™ generator to create electricity. Waste to Energy Solutions apply advanced thermochemical conversion systems to process industrial, agricultural, and municipal waste streams into electricity and biochar, enabling scalable resource recovery and distributed clean energy deployment. Engineering, Consulting and Project Management Solutions provide expertise and experience in developing clean energy projects for municipal and industrial customers and Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) companies.

CETY's common stock is currently traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “CETY.” For more information, visit www.cetyinc.com.

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This summary should be read in conjunction with the Company’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2025 and other periodic filings made pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which contain, among other matters, risk factors and financial footnotes as well as a discussions of our business, operations and financial matters located on the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to achieving corporate objectives, developing additional project interests, the Company's analysis of opportunities in the acquisition and development of various project interests and certain other matters. These statements are made under the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on the Company's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of CETY’s business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company's control. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "estimate," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc.

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Source: Clean Energy Technologies, Inc.