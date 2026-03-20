ALIT Shareholder Alert: Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action in Alight, Inc. Securities Lawsuit — The Gross Law Firm

NEW YORK, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Alight, Inc. (NYSE: ALIT).

Shareholders who purchased shares of ALIT during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CONTACT US HERE:

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/alight-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=184659&from=3

CLASS PERIOD: November 12, 2024 to February 18, 2026

ALLEGATIONS: According to the complaint, throughout the class period, defendants announced disappointing results, reduced projections, and multiple goodwill impairments all while remaining confident in their ability to execute, drive growth, and continue to provide a dividend to their shareholders. On August 5, 2025, during Alight’s second quarter earnings report, defendants announced disappointing results and cut their revenue guidance for the year, resetting investor expectations. Defendants highlighted both a slowdown in annual recurring revenue bookings and a worsening decline of project revenue than previously projected. Pertinently, defendants pointed partially to macroeconomic uncertainty, though they had previously minimized such impact in just the prior quarter, as well as insufficient commercial execution. Following this news, the price of Alight’s common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $5.13 per share on August 4, 2025, Alight’s stock price fell to $4.19 per share on August 5, 2025, a decline of about 18.32% in the span of just a single day. On February 19, 2026, Alight announced a significant earnings shortfall against its prior guidance, alongside further shortfalls for bookings and project revenue growth. Alight’s new management noted the Company failed to “meet our internal financial targets and new bookings and renewals did not meet our expectations, leading us to miss our forecast to the market.” They pointed the blame significantly on the individual defendants’ execution and highlighted the new administration would bring “a change in the execution of the company” in order to “driv[e] operational excellence.” The new management further cancelled the dividend, noting there are “more efficient capital allocation activities,” and triggered an earnings shortfall due to “an increase in compensation expense” in order to “promot[e] service quality,” and overall improve sales execution. Following this news, the price of Alight’s common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $1.31 per share on February 18, 2026, Alight’s stock price fell to $0.81 per share on February 19, 2026, a decline of nearly 38% in the span of one day. Notably, the stock had now fallen approximately $6.85, or nearly 90% over the course of the instant class period.

DEADLINE: May 15, 2026 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/alight-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=184659&from=3

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of ALIT during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is May 15, 2026. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm

15 West 38th Street, 12th floor

New York, NY, 10018

Email: dg@securitiesclasslaw.com

Phone: (646) 453-8903

