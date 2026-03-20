Cloudastructure Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call

PALO ALTO, CA, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudastructure, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSAI) (“we,” “us,” “our,” “Cloudastructure” or the “Company”) an award-winning leader in AI Surveillance and Remote Guarding, announced today that it will host a conference call on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, at 12:00 PM Eastern Time to discuss financial results for the 2025 fourth quarter and provide a business update.

The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll-free +1 888-506-0062 for U.S. callers or +1 973-528-0011 for international callers and entering access code 708707. A webcast of the call may be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3134/53730 or on the investor relations section of the company’s website, https://investor.cloudastructure.com/.

A webcast replay will be available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://investor.cloudastructure.com/ through March 31, 2027. A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the call, through April 14, 2026, and can be accessed by dialing +1 877-481-4010 for U.S. callers or +1 919-882-2331 for international callers and entering access code 53730.

ABOUT CLOUDASTRUCTURE

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Cloudastructure’s advanced award-winning security platform utilizes a scalable cloud-based architecture that features cloud video surveillance with proprietary, state-of-the-art AI/ML analytics, and a seamless remote guarding solution. The combination enables enterprise businesses to achieve proactive, end-to-end security, and pairs that platform with an attractive value proposition that eschews proprietary hardware and offers contract-free, month-to-month pricing and unlimited 24/7 support. With Cloudastructure, companies can achieve unparalleled situational awareness in real time and thereby stop crime as it is happening, while simultaneously achieving up to a 75% lower Total Cost of Ownership than other systems. For more information, visit https://www.cloudastructure.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Media Contact:

Kathleen Hannon

Sr. Communications Director

Cloudastructure, Inc.

Kathleen@cloudastructure.com

(704) 574-3732

Investor Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020

CSAI@crescendo-ir.com

