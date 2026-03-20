PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises PennyMac Financial Services, Inc., (“PennyMac" or the "Company") (NYSE:PFSI) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/pennymac-financial-services-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

PennyMac’s stock price fell $49.78, or 33.25%, to close at $99.92 per share on January 30, 2026, thereby injuring investors. This decline followed the January 29, 2026, release of the Company’s fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results, which showed revenue of $538.01 million and earnings per share of $1.96—missing consensus expectations by $83.02 million and $1.27, respectively. Furthermore, the Company reported a 10% return on equity (“ROE”), a figure that fell short of its earlier guidance for a high-teens to low 20s ROE. During a same-day earnings call, CEO David Spector explained that the performance was impacted by significant “runoff” in the Mortgage Servicing Rights portfolio, noting that the Company typically would “expect production income to act as a natural hedge” against such a trend.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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