Ingram Micro Holding Corporation Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Ingram Micro Holding Corporation, (“Ingram" or the "Company") (NYSE:INGM) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/ingram-micro-holding-corporation. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Ingram’s stock price fell $1.16, or 5.53%, to close at $19.82 per share on March 5, 2025, thereby injuring investors. This decline followed the March 4, 2025, announcement of the Company’s fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results, which disclosed that two distinct charges exceeding $20 million had a material impact on the business. These costs included more than $9 million attributed to “inventory write offs,” and management noted that the expenses “impacted gross margin and income from operations as well as the stock-based compensation charge with [the] IPO.” These disclosures occurred less than five months after Ingram’s October 24, 2024, initial public offering, where common stock was originally priced at $22.00 per share.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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