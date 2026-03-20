Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc. Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Bright Horizons Family Solutions, (“Bright Horizons" or the "Company") (NYSE:BFAM) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/bright-horizons-family-solutions-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Bright Horizons’ stock price fell $14.93, or 18.25%, to $66.90 on February 13, 2026, thereby injuring investors. This decline followed the Company’s February 12, 2026, announcement of fourth quarter 2025 results, which included a 25% drop in net income to $22 million and a 24% decrease in diluted earnings per common share to $0.38. Management attributed these results largely to $14.8 million in lease termination and impairment costs stemming from facility closures. Furthermore, the Company revealed plans for “45 to 50 or so closures” in 2026, a significant increase from its previous forecast of “25 to 30 or so centers.”

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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