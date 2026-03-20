The Chemours Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises The Chemours Company (“Chemours" or the "Company") (NYSE:CC) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via http://portnoylaw.com/the-chemours-company. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Chemours’s stock price plummeted $3.37 per share, or 16.51%, to close at $17.04 per share on February 20, 2026, thereby injuring investors. This sharp market contraction was triggered by a February 19, 2026, report detailing the Company's fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results. The primary driver of the valuation collapse was a significant reduction in 2025 EBITDA, which management attributed to specific operational and market challenges.

The decline followed disclosures that the Company's earnings were negatively impacted by a "one-time inventory charge" within its Advanced Performance Materials segment. Management characterized the broader environment for this division as experiencing “short-term cyclical end market headwinds,” signaling a period of weakened demand and pricing pressure. The revelation that these inventory adjustments and market hurdles had fundamentally undermined the Company's annual profitability led to an immediate loss of investor confidence and a rapid erosion of shareholder value as the market adjusted to the diminished fiscal performance.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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