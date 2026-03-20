EPAM Systems, Inc. Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises EPAM Systems, Inc. (“EPAM" or the "Company") (NYSE:EPAM) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via http://portnoylaw.com/epam-systems-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

EPAM’s stock price plummeted $9.20 per share, or 6.61%, over two consecutive trading sessions to close at $129.96 per share on February 23, 2026, thereby injuring investors. This sharp market contraction was triggered by a February 19, 2026, report detailing the Company's financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2025. The primary driver of the valuation collapse was the disclosure of a significant revenue reduction within a key business segment.

During an earnings call held the same day, EPAM’s Chief Financial Officer acknowledged a decline in revenue originating from the largest customer of the Company's NEORIS business. Management signaled a troubling near-term outlook, indicating that this specific “customer was going to ramp down business between Q4 and Q1.” The revelation that a major anchor client was reducing its engagement led to immediate downward pressure on the share price as the market adjusted to the anticipated loss of high-volume billings. This loss of investor confidence resulted in a steady erosion of shareholder value as the market processed the implications for EPAM’s organic growth and quarterly revenue targets.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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