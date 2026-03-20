Bath & Body Works and Vera Bradley Debut a Peach-Perfect Collaboration for Mother’s Day 

What You Should Know:

Bath & Body Works is partnering with Vera Bradley on a limited time Mother’s Day collection, delighting consumers with highly giftable new products.

Bath & Body Works rewards members will receive exclusive early access to select products beginning March 22, ahead of the full launch in stores and online in the U.S. and Canada on March 23.

The limited-time collaboration spans across body care, home fragrance, home decor and accessories, and introduces new hero fragrance Peach Blossom & Nectar alongside exclusive Vera Bradley patterns and gift sets.





COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bath & Body Works is partnering with Vera Bradley on a limited-edition Mother’s Day collaboration that brings together fragrance, design and gifting across body care, home fragrance and accessories.

At the center of the collection is a new exclusive fragrance, Peach Blossom & Nectar, developed by Bath & Body Works with a leading fragrance house and world-class perfumers in close partnership with the Vera Bradley team. The scent features notes of peach nectar, golden freesia and sweet beechwood, delivering a true-to-life peach profile designed to feel fresh and uplifting for spring. For this collaboration, Vera Bradley worked to create three exclusive designs all tying back to the scents featured in the collection, offering a one-of-a-kind experience to Bath & Body Works consumers.

The collaboration includes two additional fragrances: Pink Berry Burst, a playful, fruity blend, and Blue Washed Sky, a fresh, cozy scent. Each fragrance is paired with a coordinating cosmetic bag created exclusively for the collection.

“As consumers continue to seek small, everyday moments to find their feel good, the collection’s fragrances and spring-inspired notes offer an uplifting, sensory escape grounded in optimism and joy,” said Kristie Lewis, executive vice president of merchandising at Bath & Body Works. “We approached this collaboration through the lens of what each brand does best. Vera Bradley is known for color and pattern, and we’re known for connecting with consumers through our trend-forward fragrance. Working closely with their team, we focused on bringing that spirit to life through scent and design. From the fragrance to the packaging, every detail was created to feel thoughtful, joyful and gift-ready for Mother’s Day.”

“From the very beginning, Vera Bradley was built around the idea of creating things that bring joy and connection into everyday life,” said Barbara Bradley Baekgaard, Co-Founder of Vera Bradley. “This collaboration with Bath & Body Works brings that idea to life in a new way, blending fragrance, color and design into something that feels cheerful, uplifting and perfect for celebrating moms and the people who mean the most to us.”

The limited-time assortment spans body care, home fragrance, home decor and accessories across the three unique fragrances and 22 forms. Prices for the collection range from a $1.95 PocketBac to a $69.95 Eau de Parfum.

Select collectible accessories include the Peach Pedestal 3-wick candle holder, Vera Bradley Peach Spray Sanitizer & Lip Holder and Vera Bradley Peach Scent Control™ Nightlight Wallflowers fragrance plug.



Bath & Body Works rewards members can shop select Peach Blossom & Nectar products, including the eau de parfum, ultimate hydration body cream, 3-wick and peach pedestal 3-wick candle holder in-app and online beginning March 22, 2026. The full collection launches in stores and online in the U.S. and Canada March 23. The international rollout will begin later in the year and is expected to reach more than 40 markets.

For more information about the new Bath & Body Works x Vera Bradley collection, visit bathandbodyworks.com.

ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS

Bath & Body Works is a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, driven by the belief that everybody deserves to feel good. The brand’s beloved and iconic scents are expertly crafted for exceptional performance and a luxury fragrance experience. Formulated with thoughtfully chosen ingredients, Bath & Body Works’ body care products are available in multiple forms including fine fragrance mist, body cream, lotion, eau de parfum, body wash, hand soap, sanitizer and more. The brand’s famous 3-wick candles are made with rich, high quality fragrance oils layered throughout a premium soy wax base, for up to 45 hours of room-filling fragrance. Consumers can shop Bath & Body Works anytime and anywhere they choose, from welcoming, in-store experiences at more than 1,900 stores in the U.S. and Canada, 500-plus international locations, online at bathandbodyworks.com and on Amazon (as of March 4, 2026).

ABOUT VERA BRADLEY, INC.

Vera Bradley, Inc. is a leading lifestyle company that offers a breadth of iconically casual, colorful, and thoughtfully designed pieces that support self-expression. With a devoted, emotionally connected, and multi-generational customer base, Vera Bradley is a brand that celebrates individuality through bold patterns, vibrant colors, and innovative designs.

Founded in 1982 by friends Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller and based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Vera Bradley is known for its distinctive handbags, luggage, travel accessories, fashion and home goods, and unique gifts. The brand’s deep-rooted commitment to community, connection, and charitable giving continues to inspire and resonate with customers around the world.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jada Miles

communications@bbw.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d94307a9-0014-4f10-a643-fffaac449d3e